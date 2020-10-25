Offset Detained After Driving Through Trump Rally In Beverly Hills, Cardi B’s Cousin Arrested On Gun Charges

Cardi B’s husband, rapper Offset, was briefly detained in Beverly Hills Saturday night while driving through a rally in support of President Trump, People reported. Cardi’s cousin was also arrested in the incident on a gun charge.

As Cardi, Offset and the other man were driving through town, they apparently came upon a caravan of vehicles bearing Trump flags and other regalia. In a video made available via TMZ, Cardi claimed that she was “scared” when she saw the group of Trump supporters, saying she was afraid they were going to get “jumped.” At one point in her video, she captured two people wearing face masks and carrying what appeared to be water guns; one appeared to lift the object slightly.

At some point, Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) officers turned up at the vehicle, claiming that they were told that people in the SUV had been waving guns.

Offset live-streamed his encounter with the police on Instagram Live; that video can be seen by clicking here.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, Offset refused, at first asking the officers if they knew who he was, and saying that he was Offset from Migos, and that he was being followed. He also said that he would not remove his hands from his steering wheel, saying that the police had their guns drawn.

He also claimed that someone beat his car with a flag.

Eventually, an officer removed Offset from the vehicle and place him in handcuffs.

The BHPD would later confirm that the rapper was detained, but he was not arrested. Indeed, several social media users posted videos showing him being released and subsequently returning to his SUV.

Similarly, a statement from Offset’s rep also clarified that he was briefly detained, but not placed into custody.

“Artist and Philanthropist Offset was detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters. He was released shortly thereafter. Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes,” the statement said.

However, one person was arrested in connection with the incident. Marcelo Almanzar, 20, who was identified as Cardi’s cousin, was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. His bail was set at $35,000.

