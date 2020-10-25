‘Big Brother All-Stars ‘ Spoilers: Final HOH Part 2 Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother All-Stars.

There’s less than one week to go on this season of Big Brother, as Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo battle it out for the last Head of Household (HOH). As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nicole won Part 1 of the final HOH competition, which is split up into three parts. She advanced to the third stage, leaving Cody and Enzo to compete in Part 2.

The second competition took place on Saturday evening and Big Brother Daily is reporting on Twitter that Cody took home the win. This marks the ninth competition win for the New Jersey native, who overwhelmingly had the highest number of comp victories on All-Stars. Enzo can now only make it to the final two if Cody or Nicole chooses to take him with them, as he cannot win anything else to get himself there.

After his loss, Enzo talked to himself for quite a bit, with the live feeds cameras capturing most of his disappointment.

“F*ck. Day 81, my biggest blowup of the season. I cracked. F*ck, I let everybody down. No matter what, I wasn’t going to beat Cody. There was no way,” he said per BBD.

Enzo was also disappointed in his performance during Part 1 where he lost to Nicole, in what appears to have been a short endurance challenge.

It looks like Enzo is convinced he will finish in third place, the same position he came in during his freshman season. He’s now trying to decide who to cast his vote for and what question he will ask the two finalists on finale night.

“It’s so stupid. Just have f*cking fun, that’s all. This is the last four days you will ever spend in this house. Just f*cking have fun, bro. Go out there and give them a question. Who gives a f*ck what their answer is. Put your vote in the key slot. That’s it,” he said frustrated according to BBD.

He might be down, but he’s not out. There is a chance that Cody or Nicole decides to take him to the end because they feel they can beat him in a jury vote over the other. Cody and Nicole have had a pretty solid final two deal since the first day in the house, but the former has also had the same alliance with Enzo and the two have been tight throughout the entire summer. Part 3 of the last HOH will play out live on Thursday.