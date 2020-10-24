‘Borat’ Star Sacha Baron Cohen Thanks Donald Trump Following President’s ‘Creep’ Remarks

Sacha Baron Cohen was recently the target of pointed remarks made by President Donald Trump regarding his infamous character Borat Sagdiyev, but the 49-year-old is apparently taking the comments in stride. On Saturday, Cohen posted on Twitter to offer his gratitude to the president for referring to him as a “creep” while discussing the former’s latest movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, with reporters while aboard Air Force One.

In his tweet, the comedian thanked Trump for the “free publicity” he received as a result of the commander-in-chief mentioning him and his film — which was released via Amazon Prime on Friday — even as he had portrayed the actor in a negative light. Cohen further insinuated that the leader of the executive branch of America’s government is a racist and that the whole world is laughing at him.

“Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for ‘Borat’! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you,” he wrote. “I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”

As reported in a series of tweets by Voice of America‘s White House bureau chief Steve Herman, Trump told members of the media that he had once been targeted by Cohen, but that he had refused to get involved with his antics. That revelation came as a result of reporters asking him whether he had seen any footage from the Borat sequel and whether he was worried about security breaches.

“I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny,” the president reportedly responded.

“To me, he’s a creep,” he added.

Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

As relayed by The Inquisitr, Cohen recently tweeted footage that had been cut from his new movie in which actress Maria Bakalova was shown taking a tour of the press area at the White House. Speaking as Sagdiyev, Cohen provided narration for the scene, saying that Bakalova — who was posing as Borat’s daughter, Tutar — was able to gain access to the presidential residence and see Trump speak in spite of the fact that she had not been tested for the novel coronavirus.

The clip was presented in such a way as to mock administration officials for failing to take proper precautions in the situation.

Trump isn’t the only prominent Republican politician to find themselves embroiled in some level of controversy as a result of Cohen’s movie. For his part, Rudy Giuliani has come under fire for appearing to reach for his pants while in a hotel room with Bakalova/Tutar. The potentially compromising scene was captured for the feature via hidden cameras.