Ariana Grande Is President In The Music Video For Her New Song ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande has taken over the White House in her latest music video.

The video for the single “positions” was directed by Dave Meyers, as Pitchfork reported. It features the 27-year old in a series of chic outfits as the president of the United States, and shows her holding press conferences, mulling over decisions in the Oval Office, cooking in a kitchen, and walking her dogs on the White House grounds.

In one scene, Grande puts a medal on a USPS worker, possibly as a reference to the ongoing war between Trump and the Postal Service. As CNN explained, Trump has opposed much-needed funding for the United States Postal Service because he doesn’t want to see it used for mail-in voting this November. The president has asserted for months that mail-in voting will lead to voter fraud, and that the USPS will not be able to handle the increased amounts that the COVID-19 pandemic will cause.

The song “positions” is the lead single from Grande’s new album, which will likely arrive on October 30. The song features production from London on Da Track, Mr. Franks, and Tommy “TBHits” Brown.

“Switchin’ the positions for you/ Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom/ I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops/ Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do/ That I won’t do, switchin’ for you,” Grande sings over a lowkey pop-R&B hook, promising that she’ll be able to multi-task in a romantic relationship while her music video self juggles different tasks in the White House.

In 2020, Grande has featured on two major singles so far, which were both collaborations: “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber and “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga. Grande and Gaga performed their collaboration at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, both wearing masks.

The singer has been vocal about encouraging her fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election. On October 8, she urged anyone in her home state of Florida to register in an Instagram post that received over 870,000 likes.

“Fellow Floridians, we need you. today is the last day to register to vote. If you haven’t yet or if you know of a friend or family member that hasn’t, it’s imperative that you make sure they register today because Florida has the potential of swaying the election,” Grande wrote.

As The Inquisitr reported, the singer also recently sent hundreds of pizzas to citizens queuing up to cast their ballots in Florida in order to keep their spirits up while they waited.