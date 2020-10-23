Fans Suggest Tyra Banks Should Be Invisible On ‘DWTS’ Halloween Show

This came on the heels of a post where viewers were asked what the costumes judges should wear for the themed episode.

Fans of Dancing with the Stars suggested in the comments section of a new photo posted to Instagram that host Tyra Banks should be invisible during the series’ annual Halloween spectacular. Their statements came on the heels of a caption shared alongside a photo of Bruno Tonioli which asked what fun getups the judges should wear for the fun themed episode. Their comments are in reference to those who are still unhappy with Tyra as the host of the long-running series this season after both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired from their jobs in July of this year.

DWTS shared a snap with the social media site of Bruno from l2019 where he was dressed as a devil. In the snap, he wore a black, button-down silky shirt and coordinating dress pants. He paired that with a sparkling iridescent red jacket. He added small devil horns atop his head to finish his look.

Instead of sharing their feelings regarding the photo at hand, some viewers took it upon themselves to remark that the former supermodel should find a way not to be seen on the show during its latest episode.

“Please have Tyra Banks be the invisible woman. If we never see her on the show again that would be terrific!” wrote one fan.

“Derek should be Len Goodman. Bruno should be Tom Bergeron. Carrie Ann should be Erin Andrews. Tyra should be invisible & muted,” penned a second viewer.

“Tyra should dress up as nothing,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Just get rid of Tyra Banks and they won’t need to dress up for ratings!! Please, please no more costume changes for her. The show is about the dancers, not her. We DON’T WANT TO SEE HER!!!” expressed a fourth fan.

Other viewers took a different path and suggested costumes such as Disney’s Maleficent for Carrie Ann, a panel of superheroes, zombies, or the cast of The Golden Girls. Another popular comment was the suggestion the judges could appear as the cast of Riverdale or Friends.

Dancing with the Stars will set the ballroom ablaze for their annual Halloween-themed episode that will feature some of the best villains ever seen in the film world, according to a press release that teased details regarding the upcoming night of spooky dancing and scary characters as reported by The Inquisitr. The Top 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples will channel their inner villains as they compete during Week 7. Promised costumes for the celebs this week include main characters from the films Psycho, Black Swan, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Bride of Chucky, Carrie, and Friday the 13th to name a few.