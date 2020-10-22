Jon Bon Jovi Is Unrecognizable In New IG Snap With Wife Dorothea

Jon Bon Jovi was unrecognizable in a new Instagram share alongside wife Dorothea. The rock ‘n’ roll star participated in an Instagram challenge where users post photographs of how something began and how it looks today. To the delight of his 758,000 followers, he chose one of the first pics taken with his wife of 31 years.

In the first of two snaps posted to his page, Jon stood alongside Dorothea when they were both teenagers. They met in 1980 when both were students at Sayreville War Memorial High School in New Jersey. Although at the time she was dating a fellow student who had left school to serve in the military, during his absence, Jon jumped at the chance to spend some time with Dorothea, and the rest is history.

In the outdoor photograph, Jon wore his brown hair long and feathered away from his face, a popular style during the early part of the decade for young men. He wore a checkered shirt in red, white, and blue with a wide collar and oversized sunglasses on his face.

Next to him, Dorothea sported a black tank top with a low V-neckline. On her collarbone lay what appeared to be a nameplate necklace. She looked directly at the camera with a slight smile, her shoulder-length hair styled into soft waves that framed her face.

The second slide showed the couple the way they look today, with a lifetime together of shared blessings underneath their collective belts. Jon, with his gray hair cut short, looked adoringly at his wife, while she laughed for the camera.

In 1989 they tied the knot in Las Vegas at the Graceland Wedding Chapel. Four years later they welcomed their first and only daughter, Stephanie. She was followed by three brothers; Jesse, Jake, and Romeo. Together, the couple maintained a strong bond while Jon became a worldwide music success with his band Bon Jovi and Dorothea took on philanthropic causes in their home state. Today, they work together on fighting hunger and homelessness in the areas of New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Long Island.

Fans of the rocker love the couple’s clear adoration for one another.

“I meannnnn…. I was convinced I was going to marry you when I was little, but it’s cool,” joked one follower.

“You are one of the best couples I’ve ever seen. Cheers to more love and teamwork,” commented a second fan.

“I admire you and Dorothea and your relationship is an inspiration for us all,” wrote a third Instagram follower.

“How lucky they found love and did not let it end for anything or anyone, for many more years I admire you guys,” penned a fourth fan.