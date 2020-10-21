Donald Trump Says Politics Would Be ‘Boring’ Without Him, Blames Hillary Clinton For Debate Tech Issues

Donald Trump said Americans should vote for him because politics would be “boring” if Joe Biden should triumph in the November election, The Daily Mail reported. The president made the comment during a rally on Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he also claimed that Hilary Clinton was behind a technical difficulty at the event.

“This is an election between a Trump super recovery and a Biden depression,” the president told his supporters at the outdoor rally, according to the publication. “You will have a depression the likes of which you have never seen.”

“If you want depression, doom and despair, vote for Sleepy Joe. And boredom,” Trump said.

The president went on to allege that “nobody’s going to be interested in politics” should Biden win the 2020 presidential election.

Furthermore, when a technical glitch saw Trump’s microphone unexpectedly cut out, the president inexplicably blamed Hillary Clinton — the democratic nominee at the 2016 presidential election.

“I wonder who did that to our mic,” Trump said. “I don’t believe it was Joe. You know who it was, Crooked Hillary. I think it was probably Crooked Hillary.”

Trump ended the Erie rally by dancing to “YMCA” by The Village People, which has recently become a firm favorite of his to dance to as his events wrap up.

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

As the publication covered, Pennsylvania is a swing state that voted Trump in 2016, by just a 0.7 percent margin. The president told his supporters in Erie that he was not planning to visit the state until the Covid-19 pandemic hit, throwing his popularity there into uncertainty. Pennsylvania is a particularly influential swing state as it holds 20 Electoral College Votes.

“You know what, four or five months ago when we started this whole thing – because you know before the plague came in, I had it made – I wasn’t coming to Erie,” Trump said. “I mean, I have to be honest.”

Trump’s brief technical difficulty during the event is not the only time he will have to deal with a muted mic this week. As The Inquisitr reported, both Trump and Biden will have their microphones muted for parts of the final presidential debate, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday. According to the publication, the decision was made in response to the continuous interruptions that took place during the chaotic initial debate on September 29. During the first debate, Trump interrupted Biden 71 times, while the former vice president cut Trump off 22 times, and at one point told his opponent to “shut up.”