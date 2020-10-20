Kelly Ripa Gives Ryan Seacrest Update As He Misses ‘Live’ Again Amid Coronavirus Scare

Here's why Ryan didn't appear on 'Live' on October 20.

Ryan Seacrest was absent from Live with Kelly and Ryan again today (October 20) after missing yesterday’s episode. Kelly Ripa gave an update on his whereabouts at the top of the latest episode and admitted he won’t be allowed to return to the set until he gets a negative coronavirus test.

In a clip shared via the ABC morning show’s Instagram account, Kelly explained that they were being extra cautious for the sake of everyone that works there.

“We have all of these new restrictions now, so this is why,” the mom of three said, revealing that Ryan had taken a test and was waiting for the results.

“We have to wait until it comes back negative until he can get in here. We take it seriously. It’s public health. Public health. Take it seriously,” she added.

The star stunned in a black and pink floral top and black skirt and continued the show alone, later chatting to guest Matthew McConaughey.

In the caption, Live also confirmed that the entire cast and crew were “being very cautious” as the virus continues to spread.

Fans anxiously awaited Ryan’s return and sent their well wishes to the American Idol host in the comments section.

“Wishing the very best for Ryan,” one person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“Healing thoughts and prayers coming your way Ryan,” another wrote with a kissing face and prayer hands.

“Fingers crossed for Ryan’s results,” a third comment read.

“Glad that you are taking this seriously. I hope Ryan is ok. Kelly you can hold your own for sure. I do miss Ry Ry and his luscious locks!,” another said.

In a video shared to Instagram yesterday, which can be seen here, the show explained that Kelly’s co-host “took the day off.”

In the radio host’s absence, the crew rearranged the set to remove his desk. The two have been sitting separately, six feet away from one another in line with social distancing guidelines ever since the series returned to the studio last month. Using clever trickery, the space between them was removed to make it appear they were sitting close to each other.

This isn’t the first time Ryan has been absent since Live ended its run of at-home episodes.

The star was also missing from the September 17 episode. Kelly explained that they were taking extra precautions and Ryan had to stay at home because he had a sore throat, though he returned to the set later that week.