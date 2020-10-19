Derek Hough Responds To Rumors That He’ll Propose To Hayley Erbert On ‘DWTS’

Derek Hough is set to hit the ballroom floor tonight on Dancing With the Stars, with girlfriend Hayley Erbert as his partner. The two recently snuggled up in anticipation of their dance, with many fans of the duo assuming things were going to get extra romantic this evening. The six-time Mirrorball champion caught up with Fox News today to discuss tonight’s events and even addressed those rumors that he might just get down on one knee before the episode ends.

Rumors on social media ran rampant when it was announced he and Hayley would be dancing together this evening, and it wasn’t anything Derek could escape seeing. When Fox News reminding him of this, all he could really do was laugh.

“Listen, that’s been a question for I think it’s been about a couple of years now, honestly, where it’s like, ‘When are you going to propose?’ I think now, more so than ever, that our relationship’s a little bit more on display, that it’s even more present if you will,” he said with a chuckle. “Yeah, I’m just going to go on record and say that it’s definitely not going to happen on the show.”

The World of Dance host has officially confirmed that he will not be proposing to Hayley this evening on DWTS or on any future episode for that fact, but many fans of the couple are just hoping it was his way of hiding his true intentions.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

The star dancer also admitted he and Hayley have gotten much closer since quarantine began earlier this year and mentioned the YouTube channel they created together. The new outlet for the pair has been a lot of fun Derrick noted and said they are opening their relationship up more and more.

As for what fans can expect (since that proposal is down the drain) on the upcoming episode, Derek remarked it would be something special as he and Hayley had been working very hard to produce magic for the loyal viewers. The judge has a long line of performances in the DWTS ballroom and thinks tonight’s will be a great addition.

“So, I’m really excited to add this performance to the list and obviously to share it with my beautiful girlfriend Hayley. We’ve been practicing in the garage for this performance,” he said.

The 35-year-old also briefly touched on Tyra Banks as the new host of the show, when asked to compare her to her predecessor, Tom Bergeron. Derek admitted the two personalities couldn’t be compared, and thinks Tyra is doing a great job in her new position. He said both hosts have different styles and called Tyra’s acceptance of the position a “huge undertaking.”