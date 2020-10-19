B-Lashes Shows Off Her Curves In Tight Pants And Knee-High Boots

The 'Double Shot At Love' star delighted her followers with the fashionable snap.

Double Shot at Love star Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz showed off her curves in tight pants and knee-high boots in a new Instagram share. The reality television star posed for a Fall-themed photograph in what appeared to be a sunflower field. The photograph was tagged as being shot at Palmer Vineyards in Riverhead, New York, close to her Long Island home.

The gorgeous young woman stood in front of a gated-off sunflower field.

Brittani wore her long tresses that were recently highlighted with blond streaks in soft waves atop her shoulders. She wore a dark, fuzzy hat atop her head. She donned high-waisted tight black spandex pants that were tucked into knee-high snakeskin boots. The footwear featured a rounded toe and a chunky heel.

Brittani added a black cropped top that had a high neckline. It had white piping and the Chanel logo in small letters just above her breasts. That was topped with a stunning gray shawl with black lettering, which also featured the famed brand’s mark.

Oversized, dark glasses shielded her eyes from the rays of the sun. In the crook of her right arm, which was bent upward, lay a white padded purse with a gold chain.

In the caption, Brittani quoted the song “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee.

Just several days earlier, she appeared in a snap taken by her pal and Double Shot at Love co-star Derynn Page as reported by The Inquisitr. In an artfully shot photograph, B-Lashes and Derynn stood alongside one another underneath a sign that read Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. She rocked a pair of jeans that were decorated down the legs with pink ruffles that spanned the length of the garment from hips to hem. The ruffles also ran down her backside to her ankles as seen here.

The two women were featured on the hit MTV series, a Jersey Shore spinoff that starred Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

Fans of the reality television star loved the new pic and shared their appreciation in the comments section of the post.

“I literally need to pay you to come spice up my life! I wear sweatpants and hoodies every day. I don’t really go out much BUT it is nice to have some cute head turners for when I do. You are a fashion queen. I love how bold you go! That should be your career. You’re super talented and looking AMAZING!” wrote one fan.

“Love the boots, you are fire lady,” penned a second admirer.