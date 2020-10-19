Prince Harry Reportedly Hopes To Regain Military Titles In Post Megxit Review

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time away from the royal family appears to be more and more permanent, a royal expert is claiming that he believes that the duke is still hoping to negotiate the terms of the exit in their upcoming one year review.

According to The Express, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams predicted that the Montecito-transplant is hoping to renegotiate the terms of “Megxit” in order to regain his military posts.

The three positions that he lost as part of the deal included the Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands’ Small Ships and Diving.

“I think that he would much appreciate it if his military links were restored to him,” Fitzwilliams explained. “He probably hopes that they will be when they review the deal next year.”

The commentator noted that the hope is not without merit, as the positions have not been filled with other members of the monarchy by the queen.

“No one currently holds those posts after all,” he said. “So this may be on the most likely changes to their arrangement.”

Though the Duke of Sussex may have lost his honorary titles, he can still boast the rank of captain, which he earned after spending ten years in the army and even fighting in Afghanistan both in 2007 and 2012.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

According to Finding Freedom, a recent biography on the Sussexes, the loss of the military titles was one of the duke’s biggest frustrations in walking away from royal life. The authors called it a “tough pill to swallow” and noted that the duchess hated seeing the effect it had on her husband.

However, Fitzwilliams said that he believed that despite some of the sacrifices necessitated by the decision to leave the monarchy, he thought that Harry and Meghan had opened a lot of doors by forging their own path.

“They’ve stepped down so there’s not a question of constant assessments as to whether something’s appropriate,” he said.

However, he added that their positions will never mean total freedom.

“There’ll always be a certain amount of that. Everything they do will be followed microscopically by the press. There’s no doubt about that,” he concluded.

Despite stepping away from the prestigious roles, the 36-year-old still has strong ties to the veteran community and founded the Invictus Games, an international sports competition for wounded vets.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Sussexes will likely be returning to the United Kingdom this January as Meghan Markle is expected to testify in her court case against Associated Newspapers.