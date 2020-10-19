Upcoming ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: A Shocking Breakup Will Be Revealed Soon

Breakups are certainly not uncommon on soaps. However, one General Hospital couple will leave some fans quite sad when it’s revealed that they are not together anymore.

Nurse Epiphany Johnson and Sonny’s former employee, Milo Giambetti, have been in a relationship for a few years. Unfortunately, it appears that they have broken up. According to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central, Epiphany will give Liz the latest status between her and Milo. She is expected to confide in her friend about the breakup. This will happen the week of October 26. No other details have been given, but it looks like their romance is over.

Actor Drew Cheetwood has not been seen on the ABC soap since 2019 when he secretly went undercover to help take Shiloh down at Dawn of Day. He is also known as “Magic Milo” in honor of his Nurses Ball strip routine that he does with a few other men of Port Charles. His appearance on General Hospital has been very sporadic over the past few years.

He first came on the scene in 2006 as one of Sonny’s bodyguards. He began crushing on Epiphany in 2014 and he finally grabbed her attention in which they started dating and have been together ever since. Despite not being on air most of the time, his girl often mentions his name.

The couple seemed to be an unlikely pair, but they had since become a fan-favorite. It’s likely that Epiphany will expand to Liz on what happened between them that caused the breakup. It could be his job elsewhere or they just decided to go their separate ways. It makes sense when they are never seen together on screen anyway.

Epiphany has been the head nurse on General Hospital for 14 years now. However, things have changed drastically since Cyrus Renault got his foot in the door. He hired bad girl Britt Westbourne and she has demoted poor Epiphany from head nurse to doing paperwork. Needless to say, she is not happy with this situation she finds herself in. Now her split from Milo will really have her feeling a little grumpy.

Britt’s return to Port Charles last month has rattled the entire staff. There is much more to come on General Hospital with her and Cyrus breaking all the rules and making everyone feel threatened.

Fans are likely to be sad that this couple broke up. It sounds like this character is gone for a long while. Milo may end up making his way back to Port Charles eventually, but for now it looks like he is out of the picture.