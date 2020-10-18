Nastia Liukin Hits Back At Body Shamer By Showing Off Her Curves In Skintight Dress

Nastia Liukin responded to a body-shaming commenter in the best way she knows how — by coming back with a revealing photo where she proudly showed off her curves.

The Olympics star and gold medal-winning gymnast opened up to fans in a post this weekend, sharing a screenshot of a direct message that she had received that showed an image of her slender frame and an accusation that she is promoting “borderline anorexia looking bodies.” In another photo, Liukin posed proudly for a selfie while wearing a formfitting dress that showed off her curves.

In the caption, Liukin wrote that the words made her feel defeated, sad, and shocked, but also made her feel proud of her own appearance. She went on to attack the idea that sharing pictures of her own physique, one that she pointed out had won many Olympic medals and that she “push each day to get stronger,” is promoting anorexia and somehow offensive.

“This is ME. This is my body. While I’ve always been thin, I’ve not always been strong,” Liukin wrote, adding that she now feels stronger than she ever has before.

Liukin added a message directly to her followers, saying she will continue to share real and raw pictures of herself, and saying that “every BODY should be loved.”

The caption, and the revealing picture that went along with it, were a huge hit with her followers, racking up more than 45,000 likes and thousands of comments. Many took the time to thank her for sharing a message of acceptance and love in the face of such personal criticism.

“So proud of you for posting this and as always, rising above with a real, raw, honest, truthful response,” one person shared. “You are the epitome of STRENGTH, beauty and grace. Keep shining bright.”

Others seconded her words of acceptance.

“Being proud of how strong you are and your body is never something to apologize for,” added another fan. “People have insecurities and they blame others for them.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Liukin has not been shy about giving her fans some very revealing images of herself. Earlier in the month, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing on the beach in a swimsuit that showed off her long and lean legs and slender physique.

She has also posted a number of pictures and videos showing how she stays so fit, maintaining a rigorous exercise regimen even after her competitive career has come to a close.