Kylie Jenner Posts Sultry Snap With Shirtless Travis Scott, Sparking Rumors The Pair Are Back Together

Kylie Jenner posted two sultry snaps of herself looking cozy with Travis Scott — the father of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster — to Instagram on Saturday night, fueling rumors that the former flames are back together.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore an avant-garde ensemble for her night with Travis, an outfit which incorporated a sheer dress and a very unusual jacket. Kylie’s mesh dress was dotted with silver sequins and left very little to the imagination. Her sleeves ended in quirky black mesh gloves, which were also littered with silver sequins. Underneath the garment, she sported high-waisted black briefs and appeared to have gone bra-less. The most attention-grabbing part of the outfit, however, was the square-shouldered cropped burgundy jacket, which was cut into a cape style with no sleeves. Kylie had fastened the unusual crocodile skin-style garment around her neck but left the rest of it unzipped.

The reality star carried a shiny gold purse and wore edgy cream heels decorated with gold spikes. She did not hold back on jewelry either, with a chunky chain wrapped around her neck and a pair of small hoops in her earlobes. Kylie had pulled her dark hair back in an updo with a sophisticated center part.

Meanwhile, Travis paired black leather pants with a tan T-shirt and Yeezy sliders with socks, and accessorized heavily. A thick gold chain wrapped three times around his waist to serve as a glittering belt, while he sported a similar chain around his neck. A number of bangles sat on his forearm, and he wore diamond stud earrings.

The couple struck two sultry poses as they stood by a huge door. In the first shot, Kylie gazed moodily at the camera as she pulled up the hem of her dress to show off more of her toned leg, while Travis stood behind her and rested his head on the white wall. In the second image, Kylie leaned her back against the wall and put her right hand to her chest. Travis had discarded his shirt by this point — a move which showed off his super-toned torso and myriad tattoos.

Thousands of Kylie’s 198 million followers flocked to the comments section to discuss whether the relationship was back on.

“You guys are back together?!” wrote one fan.

“So… are you guys back together? This is confusing,” added another user.

“YOO TRAVIS BACK IN THE FLICKS,” commented a third person.

As Metro reported, Kylie and Travis split in October 2019 after a two-year relationship, but stayed friendly as they co-parented their adorable daughter, Stormi.