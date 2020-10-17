Danica McKellar, 45, Stuns In A Slinky Red Mini Dress And Face Shield As She Teases Upcoming Christmas Movie

Danica shared a fun transformation video as she prepared to film her holiday movie.

The Wonder Years star Danica McKellar wowed in a red dress as she prepared to film scenes for a movie set during the most wonderful time of the year. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share her own festive take on the transition video trend that has taken over social media in recent months.

Danica, 45, revealed that she was on the set of her upcoming Hallmark movie, Christmas She Wrote, when her creative video was filmed. The camera was trained on an area in front of a gray sofa, dark brown recliner, and tiny round accent table. The white blinds covering two windows were pulled down and closed. Small recessed lights in a low ceiling brightened the space.

Danica strolled into the center of the camera’s frame to show off the casual look that she was wearing. It included a cozy sweatsuit that featured a muted dip-dye pattern of blue, pink, white, and gray. Her baggy sweatpants had a drawstring waist, and her shirt boasted a wide neckline with white trim. The black straps of her bra could be seen peeking out of the opening. On her feet, she wore a pair of tan slouchy boots with shafts that hit mid-calf. The rustic footwear featured short block heels and dark brown straps with buckles on the uppers.

Danica’s brunette hair was down and brushed back behind her shoulders. She tugged on the bottom hem of her shirt as she gazed at the camera with her chin slightly tilted up. She licked her lips and jumped up in the air before the video cut.

In the next shot, her look had totally transformed. She was now clad in a slinky red mini dress with a snug fit that showed off her slim physique. The garment was sleeveless, and it had a low scoop neck. She wore a pair of black stilettos with pointed toes. Some accessories had been added to her look, including a silver necklace, dangle earrings, and a bangle bracelet. Danica’s hair also looked much different. Her tresses were glossier, and they were fashioned in soft, flowy waves.

The actress used her hands to saucily toss her hair up, and she added some extra sass to her performance by lifting one foot up in a playful manner. She then placed one hand on her hips and snapped the fingers of the opposite hand. After another quick cut, a clear plastic shield suddenly appeared on her face.

Danica spun to the side on the ball of one foot while she lifted up the other leg. As she strutted away, she gave her viewers a flirty little wave.

The actress’s fans loved her take on the transition trend, and many of them seemed to agree that she looked great in either look.

“Quick change artist! Very pretty!” wrote one of her Instagram followers.

“Wow you always look good no matter what,” commented another fan.

“Gorgeous in either outfit. Just saying,” read a third remark.