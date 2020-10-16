5 Shocking ‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Jealousy, A Serenade And A Blast From The Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that love triangles will abound during the week of October 19. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) rages at Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) makes his feelings known to a certain model. As for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), their relationship remains on track as they take their commitment to a new level, per SheKnows Soaps.

Hope Gets Jealous & Explodes

Hope has had enough of her husband who’s always at the cliff house. When he’s not off rescuing Steffy, he finds reasons to dislike her new boyfriend. Hope is done with Liam putting her and their family last and she will give him a piece of her mind, on Monday, October 19.

The Spencer heir may claim that he’s only interested in Steffy’s personal life because they have a child together, but she knows that her husband is a waffler at heart. She’s had enough of being a sister wife, especially now that Steffy has a man of her own. As she told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Finn is a perfectly good catch.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will let him know how it feels to not be the number one priority in his life and give him some hard choices. As seen in the below pic, Liam is already sore because he’s not Steffy’s hero anymore. He lashes back on Thursday, October 22 when he makes a confession about Hope’s new confidante, Thomas. Could there be another triangle developing?

When you realize your ex is finally moving on… #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/USnO9rNC2B — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 15, 2020

Zoe Serenades Another

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is a man-eater. Why settle for one hunk when you can have your cake and eat it too? The latest teasers indicate that she will open up to Zende and tell him about her complicated relationship with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). On Tuesday, October 20, she serenades the designer and woos him with her singing talent.

A day later, Zende will share his deepest feelings with Zoe. Is he falling for the model even though she’s already taken?

Finn Gives Steffy What Liam Cannot

Also on Tuesday’s episode, Finn will show his romantic side. After recently confronting her ex-husband, as seen below, he promises her that he will give her what Liam cannot. He will love and take care of her as she deserves. Steffy should be treated right and he wants to be the one who makes her happy.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Finn takes control of the situation with Liam, marking the beginning of an epic rivalry. pic.twitter.com/DGlTV5Rk8w — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 15, 2020

Zoe & Carter Hit The Sheets

Just last week, Zoe pointed out that she and Carter have not even made love yet. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that the attorney will pull out all the stops to sweep his lady off her feet. As evidence by the above pic, he recently told her that she makes him happy.

After a romantic evening, Zoe and Carter will hit the sheets for the first time. Poor Carter doesn’t have a clue that Zoe’s not as innocent as she looks and has also been stringing along Zende. Will Carter come second to a Forrester again, or will he fight for the woman he adores?

A Blast From The Past

Zende has just returned from Los Angeles, but it appears as if he just cannot shake off the past. He’s in for a huge shocker when someone from his old life pays him an unexpected visit.