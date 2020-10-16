Scheana Marie Reveals Stassi Schroeder Recently Ended Their Friendship Via Text Message

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie recently revealed she and Stassi Schroeder are no longer friends. The “Good as Gold” singer opened up on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast, where she explained the recent events of the “unfollow” spree among Vanderpump Rules cast members. Stassi recently unfollowed Scheana on social media, but the latter is claiming she hit the unfollow button first.

“I unfollowed her first. She returned the favor… For the exact thing that I praised her about — for being there for me — is the exact reason we aren’t friends anymore,” Scheana said.

After the singer revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, she said Stassi reached out to her in support and shared some very nice words. Scheana spoke publicly about Stassi’s comments, but that looks like it didn’t sit well with the Next Level Basic author.

“She basically just said that she had no interest in continuing anything more than surface level with me because she was informed I was reading her private messages to strangers,” the reality star added.

Scheana went on to explain that she thought it was ridiculous that Stassi was taking the words of outsiders on ending their friendship, suggesting it had something to do with a comment made in a Facebook fan group.

Charles Sykes / Bravo

“So, I was like, ‘You know what Stassi, we’ve been surface level for years. I’m fine continuing that way. I wish you nothing but the best,'” she finished.

This isn’t the first Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana has had a falling out with recently. Lala Kent also unfollowed the What I Like singer recently, and Scheana did the same. She also noted in the podcast that every time she has a falling out with Lala, she only gets an apology when cameras are around. Scheana admitted she felt like she had been forced into a friendship with the makeup designer and seemed happy to have Lala out of her life, saying she was relieved she didn’t have “fakeness” around her anymore.

As far as co-stars with who she’s still on good terms with, Scheana is still close with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. The Schenanigans podcast host said the couple are her “rocks.” She also admitted to still being close with Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss.

Lala and Scheana’s rocky friendship should play out on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, but her issues with Stassi will stay off-screen as the latter was fired from the hit Bravo series earlier this year.