Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Calls Out Liam’s Attachment To Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 16 indicate that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has had enough of her husband’s attachment to his ex-wife. Although they have been married for a while, she feels as if Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is still invested in his previous marriage, per SheKnows Soaps.

If Liam thinks that Hope will listen to him whining about Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) again, he’s sadly mistaken. When he goes home to the cabin after Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reams him out, he expects his wife to be sympathetic to his plight. But Hope has had enough of her husband’s rants and explodes at him when he least expects it.

Liam is mad because Steffy stood up for herself and Finn. He has also realized that she has moved on without him, as seen in the image below. She won’t allow him to bully her into getting rid of Finn, especially because the doctor has her best interests at heart. He dislikes Finn and his personal involvement with Steffy because he feels that the doctor is not objective when it comes to her.

While Liam was at the cliff house Hope opened up to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She felt that Finn was a catch and that he and Steffy could be good together. Both she and Thomas agreed that Liam was overprotective of Steffy and that he should let his ex-wife make her own decisions.

By the time Liam arrives, Hope is already worked up. When he begins his tirade against the physician, she questions him about what Finn really did wrong. The doctor gave Steffy one refill and refused another. He informed her about the dangers of addiction and didn’t give her any more prescription painkillers. Finn has also stood by her and has gone out of his way to be supportive.

As far as Steffy’s love life is concerned, Liam needs to stand back. She is free to date whom she pleases and doesn’t need her ex to approve her choices. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will confront her husband about his overprotectiveness. She may even question if he’s not jealous that he’s no longer the only man in her life.

When Hope married Liam, she was expecting the love triangle to end. She doesn’t want to worry about Steffy for the rest of their lives. While Liam and Steffy do have a child together, he should focus on Kelly and leave Steffy’s love life alone.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will be shocked when the usually passive Hope blasts him. He may realize that he has overstepped the boundaries and that he has his own family to take care of.