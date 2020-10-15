Dak Prescott Injury Update: Cowboys Quarterback Says He’s ‘In Great Spirits’ In Instagram Video

Dak Prescott shared a video on Instagram for his 2 million followers in order to update them on the current status of his injury. The Dallas Cowboy’s quarterback suffered a compound fracture as well as the dislocation of his right ankle, which will cause him to miss the entire rest of the 2020 NFL season, according to a report from CBS Sports.

The 27-year-old’s injury happened in Dallas’ game against the New York Giants. In the third quarter, he rushed for nine yards until he was tackled by a Giants defensive back. Dak knew immediately that he was hurt, and was later carted off the field as tears rushed down his face.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

In the short film that Dak posted, he reassured his fans that he was doing well, and was looking forward to the process of recovering and growing from the situation. He also used the social media platform to express his gratitude for all support he has gotten since the injury occurred.

“I can’t thank you enough for your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. They’ve been more than overwhelming,” he remarked.

“Just knowing that I have that much love and support out there makes a huge difference. I’m in great spirits,” the quarterback added.

The gruesome incident caused numerous other NFL stars, like JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes, and Stefon Diggs, to reach out and offer Dak their prayers and words of encouragement, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Dak also claimed that he was looking forward to getting a different perspective on the game of football, and that he still plans on supporting his teammates to the best of his ability. Additionally, the athlete used to video to comment on the current status of his faith.

“I’m just excited — excited for God’s purpose and God’s plan. I know it’s bigger than anything that I’ve seen or could imagine. I’m trusting him. My faith is doubled down more than ever,” he stated. The full video can be seen here.

After having gone through a successful surgery, Dak is expected to need between four to six months in order to fully recover. The organization’s owner, Jerry Jones, noted that he is expected to participate in the squad’s spring conditioning workouts.

“Physically there should be no problem with him being back out there in early May or April,” Jones said in a radio interview.

Jones was optimistic about Dak recovering faster than normal because of his determination and consistent work ethic he has regularly showcased in the past.