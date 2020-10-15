Khloe Kardashian Says Her Daughter, True, Got Separation Anxiety When She Returned To Work After Quarantine

Khloe Kardashian opened up about parenting during the coronavirus crisis in an interview with People, and revealed that the children in the family were “almost getting anxiety being separated from us” when their famous parents returned to work after quarantine.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told the publication that she believes “most moms” will have found it hard to go back to their working lives after spending so many hours one-on-one with their little ones.

“They were so used to this undivided attention that when it was time for us to incorporate our routine back, the kids were almost freaking out. So it was [a] transition. Now, we’re in a really healthy, good place,” she explained.

According to the news outlet, Khloe found the early days of the pandemic “scary and sad,” but pointed toward the “silver lining” of getting to constantly be around her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, who she shares with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

“I would probably never have gotten that much one-on-one time with her,” she said.

Khloe also revealed how production was able to continue on their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We filmed and we rented a house in Malibu. That was kind of our bubble — we’ve called it our COVID bubble because we didn’t want film crews in our homes with our kids for safety reasons,” she said.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The reality star explained that True being able to hang out so much with her numerous cousins — the children of Khloe’s sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner — was a major blessing during the coronavirus crisis. She noted that many people are not lucky enough to have “this many cousins” or have relatives that live so close by.

Khloe, who spoke to the magazine for her partnership with collagen company Dose & Co, revealed that during the first month of the pandemic, none of the Kardashian-Jenner clan “saw anyone,” instead preferring to stay in their own homes. However, she explained, once they realized that none of the family were sick, they began to allow the children to socialize with each other.

“Them having that connection and that socialization is so important. They love it,” she said.

Khloe makes play dates as much fun as possible by harnessing her own creativity every Saturday. The Good American founder told the publication that she sets up child-friendly activities every Saturday morning, and the little ones “get so messy and just have the best time.”

As The Inquisitr reported, the family recently took part in a day of pumpkin decorating. She posted a slideshow of adorable snaps and videos to her Instagram page on October 3, which showed True and her cousins painting pumpkins with blue paint smeared all over their faces.