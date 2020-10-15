WWE Superstar John Cena Gets Married & Announces Exciting New Partnership

Earlier this week, WWE legend and Hollywood actor John Cena tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The report, which elaborated on news originally documented by PWInsider, stated that the couple got married on October 12. This has since been confirmed by multiple sources and outlets.

Cena and Shariatzadeh had reportedly been dating each other since March of last year. Their romance blossomed following the WWE superstar’s high-profile split from ex-fiance Nikki Bella.

The TMZ Sports article highlighted that the lovebirds got engaged a few months ago. These rumors were sparked after romantic photos of them emerged online earlier this year.

While Cena is always in the public eye, Shariatzadeh tends to remain private. TMZ revealed that she’s a product manager for a major tech company based in Vancouver. She was born in Iran but has since acquired Canadian citizenship.

She is also Cena’s second wife, as he was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. He almost married Bella as well, though they called off the ceremony one month before it was set to take place. At the time, Cena reportedly wasn’t interested in starting a family.

As the article highlighted, the Cena camp hasn’t responded for comment as of this writing. However, in addition to their newlywed duties, he has also been busy with exciting projects in Hollywood, sports entertainment and his newest venture in the auto industry.

On Thursday, the A-lister took to social media to announce that he’d partnered up with Honda. As summarized by Sportskeeda, he will star in the new “Rugged” campaign for the company.

His voice will also be used in the new promotional campaigns for the 2021 Passport and Pilot SUVs, as well as the redesigned 2021 Ridgeline truck.

We define who we are when we persevere in the face of obstacles. Proud to be the new voice of @Honda, starting with this message that encourages people to ”Rise to the Challenge.” pic.twitter.com/S7PgmkYq11 — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 14, 2020

Honda’s vice president, Jay Joseph, also revealed his excitement about having Cena on board. According to Joseph, the wrestling legend possesses all of the characteristics that the company wants in a representative.

“John Cena is known for his toughness and strength, but he also has a lot of heart and he’s a real car enthusiast, making him a perfect fit to be the new voice of Honda.”

While Cena keeps lining up new projects, he recently revealed that he still has plans to return to the squared circle. However, it’s unlikely that he’ll wrestle again until 2021 at the earliest, given that he has a few big acting gigs lined up in the near future.