Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zende Ignites Feelings Of Jealousy In Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 14 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may be slipping into old habits. After months of claiming that he is a changed man, it appears as if Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) may bring out the worst in him, per SheKnows Soaps.

As seen in the image below, Zende recently returned to Los Angeles after spending some time abroad. Those who follow the soap opera will remember that he and his wife left for Paris so that he could further hone his designing talent. Now that he has returned, without Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards), everyone is excited to have him back in their lives.

In fact, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has already recruited him to work on her line. She wants him to inject some fresh ideas into her range. He accepted her job offer and was working on his designs when Thomas entered the room.

Thomas appealed to Hope to let him work on Hope For The Future again. He knew that he had messed up in the past because of his obsession with her but his feelings never affected his designs. She told him that she had already asked Zende if he would work on the range. He seethed when he found out about her plans.

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers tease that Thomas is jealous of his cousin. Zende has come into his own and already has a firm fan base. Even Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) follows him on social media.

Thomas will feel the pressure mounting as more people start to take notice of Zende’s talent. He feels that he’s the senior designer because he has years of experience. He also took it for granted that he would follow in Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) footsteps as head designer, but it seems as if his cousin may be stiff competition for him.

Thomas also subtly reminded Hope that he was the heir apparent. He called Zende a Dominguez, while he himself was a Forrester. A quick recap of The Bold and the Beautiful history will prove that Zende has just as much claim to the Forrester name as Thomas has.

Zende is the adopted son of Kristen Forrester (Tracy Melchior) and Tony Dominguez (Paulo Benedeti). While Thomas may be Ridge’s son, longtime The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that the dressmaker is actually the son of Massimo Marone (the late Joseph Mascolo), a fact his mother kept hidden for many years. Zende and Thomas have equal rights to the Forrester designing throne.

If history is anything to go by, it won’t be long before Thomas lets his jealousy get the better of him. Zende said that he would be keeping his eye on his cousin because he knows that he is a loose cannon and cannot be trusted.