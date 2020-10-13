‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, October 12: Jealous Thomas Vents To Hope About Zende

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, October 12 features Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) making a suggestion. She asked Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) to help her with her line now that he was back from Paris. She said that he and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) would be working closely together, per SheKnows Soaps. Since Hope was open to suggestions, Zende said that he would present her with some of his ideas for the line.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) entered the room and wanted to talk to Hope about designing for Hope For The Future again. She informed him that she had already decided to work with Zende. The room was filled with awkward silence. Thomas asked Zende if Nicole Avant Forrester (Reign Edwards) would be joining him soon, but Zende alluded to them being over. As seen in the below image, he previously said that he and Nicole were finished.

Thomas complimented Zende while they were sitting in the design office. He said that his cousin had progressed very quickly during his time abroad. Zende said that he had also kept up with all the crazy stuff that Thomas had done to Hope, Zoe, and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Thomas said that he would never stop apologizing for his mistakes and that he had changed.

Later when they were alone, a jealous Thomas told Hope that he was a better designer than Zende and that he was the heir to the Forrester empire. He vented that she should be working with him. In the meantime, Zoe thanked Zende for calling Thomas out. She asked if he bought Thomas’ apology, but he said that he would be keeping an eye on his cousin.

Zende is back in Los Angeles…and single again. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/KebCJyGdaN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 7, 2020

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) visited Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in rehab. They discussed Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) reunion. She told him that although she and Brooke Logan didn’t always see eye-to-eye, she made her father happy and was part of the family.

They talked about their daughter, Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). He showed her a video of Kelly and she exclaimed that the kids were having a lot of fun together. She wanted to get home to her baby girl.

Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) entered the room and Liam’s face darkened. Liam said that he was going the extra mile for his patient, but Finn said that he was technically acting as her advocate now. Liam said that he and Kelly would be waiting at the finish line once she finished her work at rehab. Finn assured Liam that he would make sure that Steffy got back to her daughter soon.

After Liam left, Finn said that it clearly wasn’t easy to get over Steffy. He hoped that he would never experience what that was like. Steffy told him that she was looking forward to spending some time with him when she returned home. The doctor was excited to see where their relationship would go because he had never met someone like her.

At Spencer Publications, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) admitted that he felt guilty about Steffy’s condition. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) assured him that it wasn’t her fault.

Later, Liam ranted that he didn’t trust Finn as a doctor. Bill pointed out that it only mattered if Steffy trusted him. He said that he was worried about Steffy, but Liam said that his ex-wife needed space to get back on her feet. Bill wanted to know if he was this protective of Steffy with everyone, or was he just this way with Bill.