Dak Prescott Injury Update: Season Could Be Over After Horrifying Ankle Break For Cowboys Quarterback

Dak Prescott’s season could be in doubt after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a horrifying ankle injury in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Prescott went down in the third quarter of the contest, needing to be carted off the field as he was in obvious pain. He wiped away tears as the medical cart took him to the locker room, giving a salute to fans. The team said that he was being taken from the locker room and immediately transported to a local hospital.

Prescott was scrambling and trying to avoid a tackle when he was taken down hard and his ankle visibly broken.

While there was no immediate word from the team on the status, there was some widespread speculation that his season could be in jeopardy. There was also concern about Prescott’s future, as he was playing this year on a one-year franchise tag with the hope of locking down a long-term contract after the season.

“The business side of the NFL: The injury risk that Dak Prescott accepted when rejecting multi-year offers to play on the one-year franchise tag becomes an untimely reality. He was having a record-setting season,” tweeted ESPN’s Ed Werder.

As The Inquisitr reported, Prescott turned down an offer from the Cowboys that would have paid him $175 million over five years, which would have made him the league’s highest-paid signal caller.

With Prescott’s apparent broken ankle, veteran backup Andy Dalton was pressed into action. The Cowboys signed the longtime Cincinnati Bengals starter in the offseason as something of an insurance policy in case Prescott were injured. As Cincy Jungle noted, it gives something of a second chance to the signal caller who was passed over as his team drafted Joe Burrow as a hopeful franchise quarterback.

“After being cut, Dalton didn’t get as much attention from other teams as he’d hoped, leading to him taking a one-year deal worth up to $3 million to be Prescott’s backup,” the report noted.