Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Share Gorgeous Family Photos On Instagram

Counting On stars, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, are parents to two kids, Gideon, 2, and Evelyn Mae, 7 weeks. They have been settling in to their life as a family of four. They love sharing some of their special moments with their fans on Instagram. A recent set of snapshots that were shared by the couple on their separate accounts captured their personalities, as Joy-Anna said in her post.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old Duggar daughter, and her husband of three years, shared a series of three pics each on the social media platform. The amazing photos were done by a professional photographer as the family posed with their children outside in a field. The sun appeared to be setting in the background. Joy-Anna looked gorgeous in a light pink chiffon maxi dress. The flowing garment featured long sleeves with three gold buttons on each side. It had a sash around her waistline and the skirt lightly touched the ground. Her hair was strewn down around her shoulder with strands of soft curls throughout. Austin sported a pair of khaki pants and a blue shirt.

In the first of Joy-Anna’s pictures, she held Gideon in her arms while Austin carried their newborn daughter. They both stared lovingly at Gideon as he had his thumb in his mouth. The second Instagram snap had Evelyn Mae looking at the camera and her mom giving her a sweet kiss on the top of her small head. The baby wore a cute white outfit and a matching headband with a bow attached.

In Joy-Anna’s third one, Gideon sat on his daddy’s shoulders with a huge smile on his face. Austin held onto his hands as he looked up at his son.

Austin’s photos that he posted were more on the fun side. The first one featured the Forsyths sitting on the grass. The full shot of Joy-Anna’s dress was featured as it laid softly on the ground. The tree-filled hills of Arkansas seemed to be the perfect backdrop.

The final two snapshots was that of Austin having a little fun with Gideon. The camera caught the little guy high in the air as Austin had his arms up ready to catch him. Joy-Anna stood watching it all as she cradled the baby. The final snap showed the father and son playing around as well.

A few weeks ago, Joy-Anna revealed that it was a little rough the first few days when Evelyn Mae was brought home from the hospital. Gideon was a bit jealous of his little sister and wasn’t appreciative having to share his parents. However, things have settled down as he has gotten used to being a big brother, according to the reality star.