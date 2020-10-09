WWE News: Wade Barrett Reveals Current Status AAs An In-Ring Performer; Explains Why He Returned To Company

Wade Barrett recently returned to WWE full-time as a member of NXT’s commentary team, but some fans and pundits have been wondering if he’ll ever wrestle again. In an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast, by way of WrestlingNews.co, the Englishman provided an update on his in-ring status.

“I never retired from the ring. My focus at the moment is 100% purely in broadcasting and working in the NXT and telling stories verbally. I will tell you there is some gas left in the tank. That’s not to say 100% I will be back in the ring. Maybe I never will. But if the right opportunity presents itself at the right time, then I could see something happening.”

One superstar who could bring Barrett out of his in-ring hiatus is Drew McIntyre. During a recent interview with Digital Spy, he revealed that he wants to face the WWE Champion. Winning the top title is one of the few accolades he never accomplished during his last run, and he still has ambitions to carry the gold.

Barrett also revealed that his dream match against McIntyre would see him enter the arena to a Manic Street Preachers theme song. He said his opponent could have “Letter from America” by The Proclaimers since the band originates from McIntyre’s native Scotland.

However, the former Nexus leader stated that an in-ring comeback will see him chasing the “sunset” of his career. As a wrestler, Barrett believes he has more years behind him than in front of him. He’s also enjoying his current role too much to think about stepping back into the squared circle.

During the conversation with Gorilla Position, Barrett stated that a combination of being out of work and having the chance to work under Triple H and William Regal inspired him to return to the company. According to the British star, he’s always had a great relationship with both men.

He was also pitched a storyline to return at this year’s WrestleMania to celebrate the Nexus’ 10th anniversary. He opened up about it during his podcast appearance, stating that declined because he wasn’t a fan of the proposition. However, he also revealed that the commentary gig appealed to him from the get-go.

Barrett went on to discuss why he left in 2016. The veteran said that both sides parted ways on good terms. According to the announcer, both sides eeded a break from each other and they weren’t in contact for four years.