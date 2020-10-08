‘Double Shot At Love: Reunion’ Spoilers: Marissa & Brandon Reveal If They’ve Reconciled After Vegas Hookup

A reunion special that features the stars of MTV’s A Double Shot at Love will dive deep into the relationship between Marissa Lucchese and Brandon Stakemann, who spent several nights together during their time together in Las Vegas, and ended on uncertain terms as the season came to a close.

Host Adrienne Bailon put the cast on blast by asking tough questions of the suitemates during the second part of the episode that will air tonight on MTV. The group, which included Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, as well as Suzi Baidya, Maria Elizondo, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Nikki Hall, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd, will all appear in the finale for the season.

Marissa and Brandon spoke out regarding the events that transpired throughout their Las Vegas experience. Marissa attempted to reconcile her feelings for Brandon as the other castmates chimed in on what they believed went wrong.

Although the cast was given advice by both Pauly and Vinny to not attempt a relationship with a housemate, Brandon and Marissa could not deny their attraction to one another, and early in the season, became physically entangled. Although she tried to keep her affection for Brandon quiet, she couldn’t deny her attraction.

Suitemate Nikki Hall, who also crossed the line with Pauly D, stood up for Marissa and stated she did not like the way Brandon picked up other girls in front of her pal and that he should have had some respect for her.

Also appearing in the clip was Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick who put Brandon in the hot seat as well, asking him why he spent the night with a stripper while living in the house with Marissa, clearly knowing it would hurt her feelings. His response? He was a 27-year-old guy living in Vegas and why wouldn’t he bring a stripper home? He also clearly stated he had no intention of hurting anyone with his actions.

Fans of the show added their comments regarding the relationship between the roommates.

“Can’t wait to watch it! I love Marissa but Brandon didn’t do anything wrong he made his intentions clear from day one tho I do understand Marissa about catching feelings. I mean just look at Brandon he’s very easy on the eyes,” wrote one viewer.

“Some should just mind their business and let single people have fun,” penned a second fan.

“I love Marissa but she set herself of for failure. Don’t try to hit it and quit it Marissa because ya can’t hang,” claimed a third Instagram user.