‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Quinn Crippled By Eric’s Wrath

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be crippled when her world comes crashing down around her. For so long, she was hell-bent on ruining Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) life, but now it appears as if she has destroyed her own, per Highlight Hollywood.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) listened in on a telling conversation between Quinn and her best friend, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). The Dark Queen and the former Las Vegas showgirl have made a habit of having video chats about their nefarious exploits. Although they said that they would never tell anyone their secret, they’ve been chatting up a storm. In fact, that’s how Katie Logan (Heather Tom) learned that about what they’ve been up to. She ran straight to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who called off the do-over wedding with Shauna.

However, Eric heard the news himself and his wrath will know no bounds, as seen in the image below. The besties detailed how Shauna forwarded the divorce papers from Ridge’s phone to Carter Lawrence (Lawrence Saint-Victor). In the video chat, Shauna warned Quinn to tell Eric as soon as possible because she was sure that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) was on her way to tell him. Before Quinn could even ready her thoughts, her husband pounced on her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that on Friday, October 9 he will give her a tongue lashing. He cannot believe that she ripped a marriage apart just to serve her own agenda.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Eric confronts Quinn, who becomes frantic as her world crumbles down around her. pic.twitter.com/OQ6WUezJGS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 8, 2020

Eric is furious at Quinn because he thought that she had changed. He knows that she hates Brooke but never thought that she would go so far. He had assumed that Ridge had made a mistake while he was in Vegas, but he never believed that it was his wife who had set the whole thing up.

The Forrester patriarch is also devastated because he had defended Quinn. Katie and Brooke had warned him about his spouse’s questionable behavior. Both the Logan sisters had believed that Quinn had somehow rigged the divorce and quickie wedding, but he had been quick to stand up for his spouse. Eric is mad at himself for believing the best about her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn won’t know what hit her after Eric’s finished with her. Previously, he warned her what he expected of her. He won’t tolerate deceit or how she’s hurt his family.

Quinn was so focused on tearing down Brooke’s marriage, that she forgot about karma. If Eric turns Quinn out of their home and Forrester Creations, she will have nothing. She may find herself destitute and knocking on her son’s door for help.