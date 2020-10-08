Tyra Banks Wants Derek Hough To Help Her Dance On ‘DWTS’: ‘He’s Gonna Make Me Look Awful’

The host admitted she's 'scared' to dance with the new judge.

Tyra Banks may be the new host of Dancing with the Stars, but that doesn’t mean she’s a dance pro. The supermodel opened up about her lack of skills in a new interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which can be seen via YouTube, where she revealed she wants new judge Derek Hough to teach her a few moves.

Tyra made the confession on the October 7 episode via video call in line with social distancing guidelines. She shared that she was in talks to potentially reboot the 2000 movie Coyote Ugly, in which she had to dance on a bar, for a sequel or a series.

Kelly expressed her excitement about the project and asked Tyra if she still remembered any of the skills she learned for her role as Zoe, hinting she should show them off on DWTS.

“I feel like I do have the moves as long as no one choreographs me and tells me exactly how to dance,” Tyra responded, via MSN.

“But Derek Hough is the new judge this season on Dancing With the Stars and I’m kinda tempted to ask him to choreograph, like, 16 counts for me to see if I could do it,” she continued.

Tyra admitted she hadn’t asked him for any lessons yet but made a plea through the camera to the professional turned judge.

“I’m asking you now, Derek. Can you choreograph that for me?” she asked, adding she wants “to do something” on the show.

“I feel I need to do something,” she added.

Kelly gushed over Julianne Hough’s brother. She called him “so talented” and complimented his personality while urging the model to team up with him.

But Tyra admitted that she was a little apprehensive about actually doing anything alongside Derek because he’s so talented.

“I’m scared to do something with Derek, because he’s such a great dancer. I think he’s gonna make me look awful because he’s gonna be so good and I’m gonna be so bad,” she quipped.

The America’s Next Top Model host revealed she’d be more comfortable with Derek giving her a few moves to do by herself and counting for her on the side of the stage.

Tyra’s confession came shortly after the star hit the headlines earlier this week for an awkward blunder during Monday’s episode.

The star incorrectly told Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy they were safe when they were actually in the bottom two, and the couple had to return to the stage. They narrowly avoided elimination when Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe were sent home.

Tyra later spoke out about the incident and denied it was her wrongdoing, explaining the issue was down to a technical error.