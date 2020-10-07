Courtney Hope Reveals ‘B&B’s Sally Spectra Is Back On ‘The Young And The Restless’

Soap star Courtney Hope took to Instagram with a Regram to reveal that her The Bold and the Beautiful character Sally Spectra will be on The Young and the Restless. Sally will keep her same sass in Genoa City when she shows up in town.

During her first day on set, Hope stood in front of a door with the Y&R logo and Sally Spectra printed on it. She held her arm under the sign, game show presenter style, and had a huge grin on her face. Hope wore a long sleeve black and khaki animal print outfit with a studded black belt wrapped around her waist. She wore her gorgeous red hair in ringlet curls that fell over each shoulder from a slightly off-center part.

Shortly after Sally left Los Angeles and B&B due to faking her illness to win back her boyfriend, Hope announced she would head to the CBS daytime drama’s sister soap, Y&R.

Several fans hit the “like” button, and hundreds responded to express their happiness about Sally’s new home.

“OMG, she’s bringing her B&B character to Y&R!! Woohoo!! I am soo excited,” replied one viewer who added several hearts.

“This will be interesting and maybe pick up the excitement on Y&R since it’s been a snoozefest. Can’t wait to see what you bring to the show, girl!!” another enthused.

Viewers also have some ideas about what they’d like to see Sally do once she takes up residence in Genoa City.

“I hope Sally and Summer become friends! Summer could use a friend. I feel bad she hasn’t had one since her best friend was killed,” one fan suggested along with several flames and a heart-eye emoji.

“Oh, interesting! I can see Sally being friends with Chelsea since they’re both clothing designers. Plus, Sally would be smoking hot with Theo. There are so many exciting possibilities! I can’t wait,” another viewer suggested.

CBS Soaps In Depth reported that Hope’s first appearance on Y&R is slated for Tuesday, November 3. Sally plans to make a new start in town after leaving L.A. in disgrace. Of course, secrets are difficult to keep, especially with so many connections between Los Angeles and Genoa City. It seems highly unlikely that Lauren (Tracey Bregman) won’t hear Sally’s details from her old friend Eric Forrester (John McCook).

Head writer and co-executive producer, Josh Griffith, revealed that the always colorful Sally would stir things up when she shows up in town.