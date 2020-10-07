‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Carter Shocks Brooke & Ridge With Unexpected News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 8 reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will deliver some unexpected news. The attorney calls a meeting with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to reveal some stunning information, per Highlight Hollywood.

Although Carter is no longer the lead attorney at Forrester Creations, he is still intimately involved in the personal lives of the Forresters. In fact, he filed the divorce papers to dissolve Brooke and Ridge’s marriage. But, he didn’t know that he was actually following through on Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) mandate since she had sent the request via Ridge’s phone.

More recently, Quinn asked him to officiate the renewal of vows between Shauna and Ridge. Several times the lawyer asked his boss if he still wanted to go through with the vows, but the designer remained resolute. Carter offered him an out because he believed that he was making a mistake.

Carter doesn’t know that Brooke and Ridge have just reunited, per The Inquisitr. He thinks that Ridge is still going through with the wedding. But the dressmaker realized that he couldn’t go through with the do-over wedding because he loved Brooke too much.

At the same time, Shauna had been struggling with her conscience. Just before the ceremony, she called the dressmaker to confess. But Ridge already knew the truth about her shenanigans with her best friend. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had already informed him about how she had forwarded the dissolution docs on his behalf. So, he went back to Brooke and told her that it had always been her, as seen in the image below.

“Bridge” is eager to make up for lost time after all the months they spent apart. However, Carter lets them know that he cannot wait and needs to see them both. They hurry to see the attorney to find out what he has to say to them.

Could Carter have learned that the divorce did not go through? The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Shauna gave Carter the divorce docs on the same night that they got hitched in a Vegas wedding chapel. There is a distinct possibility that Ridge and Shauna could not have legally tied the knot because he was still married to Brooke.

Either way, Ridge and Brooke are determined to spend their future together. They won’t mess up their final chance at love.

As for Shauna, she may need to move into her daughter’s old apartment. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will be shocked when she learns about how her mother and Quinn schemed to marry the dressmaker.