‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Ridge Receives Devastating News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 5 dish that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will receive devastating news. The dressmaker will realize that he has been deceived by somebody he trusted, per Highlight Hollywood.

After eavesdropping on a revealing conversation between Quinn Fuller Forrester (Denise Richards) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will make a beeline for Forrester Creations. She will have all the evidence she needs to cancel Ridge and Shauna’s wedding plans because she knows the truth.

Katie overheard Quinn and Shauna while they were having a video chat, as seen in the image below. Although it was her do-over wedding day, Shauna was struggling with feelings of guilt. She wanted to come clean about the first time that she and the dressmaker tied the knot in Las Vegas. Katie heard them talking about forwarding the divorce docs to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) from Ridge’s phone and asking him to file it. She also learned that Shauna practically dragged him to the chapel because he was so drunk.

Katie rushed to Forrester Creations where Ridge was still at work. He finally admitted that he still loved Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and could not go through with the wedding. She was glad that he was canceling the ceremony but was also determined to tell him everything.

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers state that Katie still enlightens him about that night in Vegas. She wants to make sure he doesn’t change his mind about not marrying Shauna. She will then reveal the shocking information about how the two best friends schemed to end “Bridge.”

Ridge will be shocked. Although there’s no love lost between him and Quinn, he genuinely cares for Shauna. She’s been a good friend to him and they have a connection. While they certainly don’t share what he and Brooke have, he was willing to give their marriage a chance. He knows that Shauna is committed to him and he doesn’t need to worry about her faithfulness. On the other hand, Brooke recently told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that she would always love him.

Now that the designer knows how he has been manipulated, he will have to make some hard decisions. Will he go ahead with the nuptials or will he confront the woman who professes she loves him? The Bold and the Beautiful teasers reveal that he will choose the latter. He comes face-to-face with the former Las Vegas showgirl and demands some answers. He needs to know why she and her bestie decided that it was okay to ruin people’s lives.

As for Brooke, she’s already at the Forrester mansion. She blasts Quinn for destroying her life but warns her that the truth always has a way of coming out.