Mady Gosselin, 19, Wows Fans With Her Spooky Style While Rocking A Face Mask, Says She’s ‘Working’

Mady Gosselin kicked off the spooky season by rocking a top that her fans absolutely adored.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin shared a pair of rare selfies with her Instagram followers. Mady quipped that she was either “working hard or hardly working” when the grainy photos were snapped.

She was pictured sitting at a desk inside a spacious room illuminated with bright florescent lights. Two other people could be seen sitting in small cubicles behind her, one of whom was using a laptop.

Mady wore a solid black face mask that covered her mouth and nose. The protective accessory also fit snugly around her cheeks and chin. Even though her mouth was hidden from view, the lines around her eyes indicated that she was smiling in both of her selfies.

She wore her hair parted down the center and pulled back in a low messy ponytail. A few shorter pieces from the front layers were free, and the wispy tendrils hung down on the sides of her forehead. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with a pair of textured gold hoop earrings.

The stylish Kate Plus 8 star was clad in a casual top that really got her Instagram followers talking. She had on a cozy heather gray sweatshirt emblazoned with the faces of the three witches from the 1993 movie, Hocus Pocus. In the beloved Halloween classic, the evil Sanderson sisters are portrayed by Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), Winnifred (Bette Midler), and Mary (Kathy Najimy). A number of Mady’s fans praised the top and begged her to let them know where she got it from. She responded by saying that she purchased it from an Etsy shop online.

“I have the same sweatshirt! Constant compliments,” wrote one fan in the comments section of Mady’s post.

“That crew neck, girl!!! Yas queen,” another message read.

Other commenters praised Mady’s looks.

“You were always the prettiest!! Still are!!” said one admirer.

“Oh, you are so beautiful,” another remark read.

A number of the teen’s followers mistook her caption about working to mean that her selfies were taken at work, and they asked her if she had gotten a job. However, one fan recognized the setting of her photo as the Bird Library at Syracuse University. Mady first revealed where she was attending college by sharing a photo snapped during a basketball game. It can be viewed here. According to Syracuse.com, Syracuse University has been “relentlessly testing students” amid the COVID-19 pandemic so that in-person classes can continue.

Mady started her sophomore year at the New York school a few weeks ago, and the student showed off her edgy style by snapping a mirror selfie inside a bathroom.