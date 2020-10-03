‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, October 2: Katie Eavesdrops On Shauna & Quinn’s Conversation

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, October 2 features Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) who was panicking on her wedding day. She chatted with Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) by video chat and said that the nuptials were based on lies and manipulation. Quinn was tired of Shauna’s guilty feelings and told her to get over them, per SheKnows Soaps.

Unbeknown to them, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) listened at the door, as seen in the image below. Quinn recounted the story of how Shauna forwarded the divorce documents to Carter Lawrence (Lawrence Saint-Victor) from Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) phone. Shauna felt guilty because she had practically dragged Ridge into the wedding chapel as he had been so drunk. Katie was shocked as she learned how the two women had schemed to break up Ridge and Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage.

When Katie spotted Eric Forrester (John McCook) coming down the stairs, she quickly left. He cautioned Quinn not to take pleasure in Brooke’s misery.

In the design office, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) spoke to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). He loved the designer dress that she was modeling. He mentioned speaking to Ridge and Eric earlier. He thought that Ridge didn’t want to go through with the ceremony and offered him an out. They also talked about Katie who had gone to the Forrester mansion to drop something off. They admired the Logan women’s fierce loyalty to each other.

At the Logan estate, Brooke was crying on Donna Logan’s (Jennifer Gareis) shoulder. She still believed that Ridge was being manipulated and couldn’t understand that he was marrying Shauna again. She wanted to stop it because she needed more time to convince him that he was making a mistake.

At Spencer Publications, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) couldn’t take his eyes off Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). He flirted with his girlfriend before heading to the Forrester mansion. Flo was happy that her mother was getting her beautiful wedding and believe that she was going to get everything that she deserved.

Katie rushed back to Forrester Creations after leaving Eric’s house. She found Ridge in the office. He said that Shauna had been a good friend to him and that she was an incredible woman. Katie disagreed with his statement. She said that he still loved Brooke. He finally admitted that he could not go through with the ceremony because he still loved her sister. She was the love of his life.

Katie interjected and said that he couldn’t marry Shauna. She said that he needed to know the truth about what really happened in Vegas and what Shauna and Quinn did to make it happen.