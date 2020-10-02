‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of October 5-9: Eric Enraged By Quinn’s Lies, Zende Returns Home

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 5-9 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be devastated as her plan backfires on her, per Highlight Hollywood. After months of scheming, karma pays her visit. Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon De Metz) returns to Los Angeles after his long stint in Paris.

Monday, October 5 – A Surprising Twist

A mysterious guest shares some shocking information about Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) wedding. This unexpected person may be Katie Logan (Heather Tom) who overheard a private conversation between Quinn and Shauna, as seen in the image below.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) won’t give up Ridge without a fight. She will take Quinn to task and demand some answers. Of course, Quinn will try to brush off Brooke’s concerns and give as good as she gets.

Tuesday, October 6 – Shauna’s Inner Battle

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Shauna battles her conscience as she prepares to become Ridge’s wife. She knows that she wronged Ridge and Brooke by forwarding the divorce docs to Carter from Ridge’s phone and ordered him to file it. She also should not have married a drunken dressmaker just to become Mrs. Forrester.

Defeated, Brooke returns to the Logan estate. She will be shocked when she comes home to a spectacular surprise.

Wednesday, October 7 – Zende Comes Home & Eric Enraged

Zende comes home after more than a year abroad. The fashion designer returns from Forrester International in Paris and immediately sparks someone’s imagination.

Quinn and Shauna excitedly video-chat and update each other on the latest events. Unbeknown to both of them, Eric Forrester (John McCook) eavesdrops on their conversation and learns all about their deceit and manipulation. The Forrester patriarch flies into a rage after he finds out how his wife schemed to keep Brooke and Ridge apart.

Thursday, October 8 – Quinn’s Marriage Implodes

In the blink of an eye, Quinn’s whole life changes. Her world crumbles around her after her husband learns that she hasn’t changed at all. His anger knows no bounds and she knows that her marriage may be at stake.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Carter will call a meeting with Brooke and Ridge. He will render them speechless after he gives them some startling information. Will they find out that they’re still married and that Ridge’s marriage to Shauna is invalid?

Friday, October 9 – Zoe Makes Her Move

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is very impressed by the famous designer who’s back in Los Angeles. She will flaunt her looks by modeling a sexy Forrester Creations original. For now, Carter is the last person on her mind.

Quinn’s plan to destroy Brooke backfires and she terminates her own destiny instead.