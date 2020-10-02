‘One Piece’ Episode 944 Preview Hints At Intense Faceoff Between Luffy, Queen, And Big Mom

The final scenes of One Piece Episode 943 featured the arrival of Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. When Emperor Big Mom lost her memory, Straw Hat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper used it as an opportunity to save their captain, Monkey D. Luffy. By telling her that she could find red-bean soup in Udon, Linlin did no longer think twice before accompanying Chopper, Kiku, Tama, and Kozuki Momonosuke to the location of Luffy.

After a long travel, their group finally reached the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. Emperor Big Mom jumped in front of the guards and created a huge noise that caught the attention of Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague and Luffy. According to the preview, One Piece Episode 944, which is titled “The Storm Has Come! A Raging Big Mom!,” is set to feature Linlin wreaking havoc at Emperor Kaido’s prison and her intense faceoff with Luffy and Queen.

“An emergency occurs! It’s out of control! Big Mom rampages about looking for red-bean soup and finally breaks in on the Sumo Inferno! Queen and Big Mom! Facing those two monsters, Luffy is driven to the wall! However, an unexpected turnaround happens at the chaotic Inferno!”

Some people may think that the arrival of Emperor Big Mom at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon would pose another major problem for Luffy, who just challenged Queen to a fight in the Sumo Inferno Tournament. However, the appearance of the Lady Yonko may really end up being advantageous for the future Pirate King. With Queen’s full attention expected to turn into Linlin, it would be easier for Luffy to escape the prison.

He could also save Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid and his right-hand man Killer from being executed by Queen. With her temporary amnesia, Linlin couldn’t remember what Luffy did to her when they infiltrated the Whole Cake Island. Chopper could tell the lady Yonko that Luffy is their friend and their enemies are Queen and the Beast Pirates.

With Emperor Kaido currently in Onigashima, Queen would be left with no choice but to deal with Emperor Big Mom by himself. One Piece Episode 944 is expected to show Queen using his devil fruit ability to transform into a brachiosaurus.

Aside from the commotion at the prison in Udon, the upcoming episode of One Piece will also feature the altercation between Shutenmaru and Kinemon. After Lord Shimotsuki Yasuie saved their plan, Kinemon will once again try to convince Shutenmaru to join them in their plan to avenge Lord Kozuki Oden and free the Land of Wano from Shogun Kurozumi and Emperor Kaido.