‘Saturday Night Live’ Honors Chris Rock Ahead Of Season 46 Premiere Episode

Saturday Night Live has honored Chris Rock ahead of his Season 46 hosting gig for its premiere episode. In a new Instagram share, the late-night comedy staple compiled several of the comedian’s best moments on the series. It concluded by telling viewers to tune in on Saturday to watch Chris as he takes the stage for the first show in Studio 8H after the coronavirus pandemic shut down production in March of this year.

The show pulled together eight clips into one total montage that honored the comedian, who started his career on the series in 1990, eventually leaving the show in 1993.

Some of the bits included a clip when he appeared as a guest star after the 2016 election of Donald Trump in a sketch called “Election Night” where he sat alongside host Dave Chapelle as two men added a grim touch to a group of Hillary Clinton supporters who were shocked she lost the presidency.

Also seen was Chris on stage as host in 2014, the last time he helmed an episode. The musical guest was Prince who performed an eight-minute musical set. In his monologue, Chris cracked jokes about the Boston Marathon, 9/11, and the commercialization of Christmas.

The comedian was also in a 1992 “Weekend Update” segment where he spoke about the horrors of the first day of school and in 2014 as a father who crashed his daughter Janelle’s dance vlog, played by Sasheer Zamata. He also starred alongside Chris Farley in the recurring sketch “I’m Chillin.’

Just one day ago, SNL posted a photo to Instagram of Chris as seen here, as he participated in the series’ first socially-distanced table read of the season. He donned a mask in the first snap where he was seated solo at a table where a bottle of water and a microphone were seen. In the second image, a long shot of the studio showed how the desks of the cast were spaced in Studio 8H as they worked through the sketches that would make it to air on October 3.

Fans cannot wait for the Fargo star to take the reins of Saturday Night Live once again.

“The monologue we need after the debate,” commented one follower.

“Wasn’t the same without SNL! The medicine we need!” wrote a second fan.

“Can’t wait!!! Love you Chris Rock!” exclaimed a third Instagram user who anticipated a good season premiere.

“We need you and laughter now more than evaaaaa! Thanks, SNL!” penned a fourth follower.