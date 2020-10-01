Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn’s Marriage Implodes After Truth Revealed At Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 1 reveal that karma visits Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and wallops her with the truth. She was so eager to destroy Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) relationship that she forgot to guard her own, per Highlight Hollywood.

A Blind Focus Leads To A Fall

For so long, Quinn has prided herself on being the Forrester matriarch. The very first gift that Eric Forrester (John McCook) presented his new bride was her portrait above the mantelpiece, an honor previously held by Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery). So, when Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) vowed to destroy her marriage to Eric, she decided to strike first. She went after “Bridge” by manipulating Ridge to marry Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) instead. The two schemed to get him divorced and married to the former Las Vegas showgirl, as seen in the below image.

Since no one was taking their vows seriously, Quinn urged Ridge to re-marry her friend. He finally agreed and their union will take place on Friday, October 1. However, nothing will go according to plan, according to the latest spoilers.

Exposing Quinn Fuller & Shauna Fulton

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will be shocked as the day unfolds and the stunning truth is revealed. It appears as if Quinn and Shauna’s lies and deceit will be exposed at the ceremony. They won’t be able to downplay the evidence and pass it off as nothing. Instead, they will be outed as the schemers they are.

Shauna, in particular, will be devastated because she always wanted to confess. She genuinely cares for Ridge but knows that he will never love her the way that he loves Brooke. She wanted to end their sham of a union and admit what she had done so that Ridge could pursue Brooke.

Quinn’s Own Marriage Implodes On The Bold and the Beautiful

Quinn, on the other hand, wanted to ruin Brooke and her thirst for revenge blinded her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that when karma comes around, she will have to pay with her own relationship.

Those who follow the soap opera know that Eric Forrester (John McCook) is “Bridge’s” biggest supporter. He even issued a stern warning to Ridge when he told him that he was going through with the redo wedding. The patriarch knows that Ridge loves Brooke and cautioned him not to give Shauna false hope.

Eric has also been defending Quinn from everyone who thought that she was out to get “Bridge.” So, when Eric learns what his wife has been up to behind his back, he will explode. He really believed that she had turned over a new leaf and was no longer a scheming vixen out to destroy other people’s lives. Quinn will bear the brunt of his anger and may even lose her husband as a result of her diabolical plans. Could Quinn and Eric’s marriage be over?