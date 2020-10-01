Chelsea Houska Shares A Multi-Photo Update With Her Kids While Revealing That She’s Selling On Amazon

Chelsea Houska took to Instagram to share a multi-photo update while revealing some exciting news to her 5.8 million fans. The Teen Mom 2 star added the post to her feed on Wednesday, September 30, and it’s been generating a ton of buzz.

The first image in the set captured Chelsea holding her youngest daughter, Layne, above her head. Behind the mother/daughter duo was a light brick wall that gave the photo a vintage feel. Layne was all smiles as she looked at something off-camera, and her mom gazed up adoringly at her daughter. Chelsea sported a distressed denim jacket that was adorned with studs. The reality star also rocked a brown backpack with zipper tassels from her collaboration with Itzy Ritzy, revealing that some items are for sale on Amazon and a few more will be available soon.

The second photo in the set captured Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, posed in front of a wall of shelving with a wide array of decor. The pair put their arms around one another, staring into each other’s eyes. Chelsea sported a pair of ripped denim jeans and a gray t-shirt. She had a black purse from Itzy Ritzy slung over her shoulder and did her best at self-promoting. Cole rocked salmon-colored shorts and a dark v-neck shirt.

Chelsea’s three kids — Aubree, Layne, and Watson — posed together in the third shot. The trio sat on a bed that was topped with a white blanket and there was a set of fuzzy pillows at their backs.

The final photo in the series captured Chelsea posing by herself. It was snapped in front of the same brick wall as the first image. She appeared in the center of the frame, looking to the side and into the distance, wearing a slight smile. Chelsea held a black leather diaper backpack in one hand and rested the opposite near her thigh. The MTV star sported a casual look with a beige top that was knotted in the front, teaming that with a pair of black jeans. She styled her long, red tresses with a middle part, and they spilled over her shoulders.

Fans have been quick to weigh in on the most recent addition to Chelsea’s page. In under 24 hours, the post has accrued more than 110,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Several fans complimented Chelsea’s beauty, while many others expressed their excitement over the news.

“The world thanks you for giving us this selfie,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Can’t wait to get my hands on the crossbody! I keep missing it,” a second fan commented.

“Yay! Do you know if the camouflage bag is coming back? I am obsessed with it all,” one more user wrote.