Brad Pitt To Call Angelina Jolie’s Co-Star As Witness In Custody Trial

Brad Pitt will call a former co-star of Angelina Jolie as a witness as the custody battle between the famous exes reaches court. With the actor and his ex-wife heading to trial over custody of their children, Pitt will call Girl, Interrupted costar Jillian Armenante to the stand.

52-year-old Armenante has worked with Jolie on two occasions. The first was on the Oscar nominated 1999 film, and the second was in the 2007 movie A Mighty Heart. Girl Interrupted was a breakthrough role for Jolie, propelling the Maleficent lead to an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Pitt’s lawyers filed the witness list for the heart throb on September 21. Us Weekly has reported the co-star was named in the filing. Furthermore, the list confirmed Pitt will also testify, while his lawyers will cross-examine Jolie.

Also included on the witness lists are psychologists and security consultants. Scheduled to take place between October 5 and October 23, the trial is expected to be one of the most talked about in Hollywood history. 45-year-old Jolie and Troy actor Pitt, 56, are two of the most successful and powerful actors in the world.

Both the stars have been locked in an increasingly bitter court battle following their split. While Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, the couple have yet to decide who gets permanentaccess of Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Matt Winklemeyer / Getty Images

Last month, Us Weekly reported on a source who claimed both Jolie and Pitt are preparing for an acrimonious trial.

“Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms,” the insider revealed.

“[She] will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic].”

Until the court hearing starts, the reasons for Pitt calling Armenante to the stand will remain classified. The actress is also known for roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Desperate Housewives, and Judging Amy.

Despite not being divorced, Pitt and Jolie have been legally separated since 2019. Following the split, rumors swirled the Ocean’s 11 actor could rekindle his romance with Jennifer Aniston. However, as The Inquisitr reported, Pitt has instead been getting cozy with Nicole Poturalski, who is involved in an open marriage with her husband.