Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Eric Issues A Stern Warning

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 1 dish that Eric Forrester (John McCook) will dole out unsolicited advice. This time around, it’s Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who will receive a stern warning from his father, per Highlight Hollywood.

Eric Issues A Warning

“Bridge’s” biggest supporter has always been Eric. He believes that Ridge and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) are meant for each other. Even though he himself was married to Brooke, he knows that no one lights her fire the way that Ridge does. He also knows that she brings out the best in his son. Whenever there was a crisis in their relationship, they ran to Eric who had their best interests at heart.

However, Eric also knows that Brooke broke his son’s heart when he saw the video of her kissing Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). And when Ridge was prepared to let go of that particular incident, he overheard her telling Bill that she would always love him. This was a double blow to the dressmaker who wants to be the only man in Brooke’s heart.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that when Eric learns that Ridge agreed to a redo of his marriage ceremony to Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards), he will give his son a stern warning. He knows that Ridge doesn’t love Shauna the way he loves Brooke, and he is doing her an injustice by redoing their vows in front of family and friends.

Ridge Pushes Ahead On The Bold and the Beautiful

Eric also tells Ridge that he is only hurting Brooke by agreeing to the wedding ceremony. He and Shauna are already married and there is no need to rub salt in Brooke’s wounds. He’s disappointed that the dressmaker would go ahead with the nuptials.

The Forrester patriarch will ask him to reconsider his decision. He warns him that he cannot force himself to love another even though he feels that Shauna is a better match. Eric may caution him to consider the past. He’s tried to move on without Brooke before, but he’s always returned to her in the end. Even when he moved to Paris, he came back to be with Brooke.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will appreciate his father’s time. However, he wants a new future with a new woman in his life. Shauna has not disappointed him the way that Brooke has, and there’s not another man waiting in the wings should they go through a rough patch. He wants to start afresh and believes that Shauna is the right person to do it with.