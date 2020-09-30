WWE News: John Cena Reveals If He’s Retired From In-Ring Competition On ‘The Tonight Show’

John Cena appeared on this week’s The Tonight Show, making him the first in-studio guest on the program since before the pandemic. After performing a rendition of the Peaches and Herb song “Reunited” with host Jimmy Fallon, the WWE legend opened up about his in-ring career.

According to Cena, his wrestling career is “not active” at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that it’s over. He revealed that he created his Elbow Grease books to connect with his younger fans in the WWE Universe, mainly as a way to let them know he’s thinking about them until he returns to action.

In the interview, Cena revealed that parents approve of his “Never Give Up” message and he felt the need to keep promoting that in some form.

Cena hasn’t competed since WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. The former multi-time World Champion took on Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match, which gained plenty of praise and acclaim for its cinematic sensibilities. Since then, however, his future has been up in the air.

The legendary superstar teased his retirement after his last appearance, but he was vague about the matter. He has also hinted at a comeback in recent months.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, he posted a cryptic message on social media before this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. While he didn’t make his long-awaited comeback at the event, his social media activity suggested that he still has unfinished business in the squared circle.

However, it might be a while before wrestling fans see Cena lace-up as boots again. He is currently focused on his Hollywood career and is set to appear in James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad movie as the character Peacemaker. According to Variety, he will also lead the Peacemaker spinoff television series for HBO Max.

Production on the HBO spinoff is reportedly set to take place during the first quarter of 2021, which means Cena is likely to be busy with his film and television work for the foreseeable future. He is also the host of the Wipeout series.

However, since he only wrestles a couple of times per year at most these days, he might be able to make time for a match in the coming months.

The 16-time World Champion also lent his voice talents for the introductory video of Sunday’s Clash of Champions show. While it may not have marked the type of his return his fans wanted to see, it showed that he’s still working with the sports entertainment promotion to some degree.