‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday: Broken Steffy Admits She Is Addicted To Prescription Painkillers

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, September 29 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) at the cabin. He arrived to pick up Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) as previously arranged with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). She informed him that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) had gone to the cliff house. She updated him about Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and how she had pulled a knife on them all. Thomas was concerned for his sister, especially after Hope shared that the doctor thought that she was displaying the classic signs of a drug addict.

Thomas wished that he could be there for his sister, per SheKnows Soaps. However, Hope pointed out that they didn’t want Steffy to feel as if she was being attacked. He understood Hope’s reasoning even though he also longed to support his younger sibling. She comforted him by assuring him that his sister would get help. Tears rolled down Thomas’ cheeks as he struggled to contain his emotions.

At the cliff house, Steffy was in denial. She told Liam, Finn, and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she needed the painkillers. Finn wanted to know where she sourced them. She replied that she got them from the pharmacy, which was a lie because Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) gifted them to her.

When Finn said that her problem was beyond a dependency on the drugs, and had progressed to a full-blown addiction, she scoffed at him. She told him to shut up when he voiced that he was scared that she could overdose. Ridge pleaded with her and said that he did not want to lose another daughter. She defended herself by saying that she only used the meds when she needed them. She grabbed the bottle and the painkillers spilled everywhere.

Steffy broke down, as seen in the video below. Liam said that she needed to find the resilient woman that they know and love. As seen in the above image, he shed a tear or two. They urged her to admit that she had a problem, that was the first step. Steffy sobbed that she just wanted her daughter, Kelly, back. Ridge eventually got through to her by yelling at her. He asked her if she wanted Kelly to see her pick the pills out of her breakfast. Suddenly, it dawned on her that she had an addiction problem.

A broken Steffy admitted that she was addicted, with some encouragement from Finn. She cried and said that she would seek treatment for Kelly’s sake. She begged them for help. Ridge asked her if she was ready, as seen in the above image. There wasn’t a dry eye in sight as Liam, Finn, and Ridge wept with her.