‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Elizabeth Hendrickson Dishes Motherhood & Unexpected Experience

The Young and the Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson recently gave birth to her first child. The new mom sat down with Soap Opera Digest recently. She dished on her unexpected experience in becoming a mother during the coronavirus pandemic as her on-screen alter ego, Chloe, prepares to have a son.

Hendrickson’s daughter Josephine was born on March 27, several days after the sudser shut down production due to COVID-19. Initially, the actress planned to return to the CBS daytime drama as Chloe after six weeks of maternity leave. However, due to the pandemic, her leave ended up being about five months, which allowed her more time to bond with her child and feel ready to start working again.

The star said that when her daughter was six weeks old, she realized how difficult it would have been to start working again had things worked out differently. Hendrickson would have done it, but she felt that she would’ve been a mess on the inside. Now that her daughter is quite a bit older returning to Y&R was a pleasant experience.

“My husband works from home and is incredible with taking care of her. If I was gone for 12, 14 hours a day, I would have a problem being away from her, but I’m only gone for 5, 6 hours total, so if anything, its was nice for me to get out and be ‘normal.’ I went back to work after five months when it was originally only supposed to be six weeks after I gave birth,” said Hendrickson.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Although she had her baby amidst some trying times, the new mother enjoyed her pregnancy. She dished that it was difficult for her to get into Chloe’s mindset. Her on-screen alter ego desperately wants not to be pregnant anymore. To be fair to Chloe, because of the production shutdown, the fictional character has had an awfully long pregnancy. That isn’t a feeling that Hendrickson had near the end of her nine months. In fact, she said she would do it all over again.

“When I slipped on the pregnancy pad, I put my hand on my belly and said to our wardrobe guy, ‘Oh, I miss this so much.'”

She noted that she would’ve appreciated being magically pregnant again for her upcoming scenes as Chloe.

Speaking of Chloe, the word is she will have her baby sometime in early October. Both she and Kevin (Greg Rikarrt) are in for a bit of a surprise, too, because his mother Gloria (Judith Chapman) returns in time to welcome her newest grandchild.