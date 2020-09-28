Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Video Encouraging Americans To Vote Violated Agreement With The Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s video in which they encouraged Americans to vote violated the agreement they made with Queen Elizabeth when they left the royal family, aides say. As The Times of London reported, the video could jeopardize their future relationship to the monarchy.

Last week, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a Time magazine special honoring individuals who have had an impact on the world in the previous year. For the program, the two appeared in a pre-recorded video in which they encouraged Americans to vote on November 3, saying that the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been.

“Every four years we are told the same thing: that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard,” Meghan said in the video, which can be seen below.

The video stands in contrast to the rules under which the two lived while they were members of the royal family, which must avoid getting involved in politics at all costs. And palace aides say that the agreement the couple worked out with the queen when they left the family still required them to avoid being political.

Specifically, the palace “made clear [to Harry and Meghan] that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty,” and their video violated that rule.

“The feeling is it’s a violation of the agreement,” a source said.

According to sources, officials met after the video to talk things over, Harry could wind up paying a price for his appearance in the video. Specifically, he could lose his “His Royal Highness (HRH)” title and may have to forfeit his role in the Royal Marines.

Beyond those specific possibilities, the aide said that there’s a “general sense” within the royal family that the institution needs to put some distance between itself and its former high-profile members.

The video is not going over particularly well within some elements in the United States, either. For example, President Donald Trump reportedly wished Harry luck and said “he’s going to need it” in response to the message. Similarly, National Review columnist Madeleine Kearns deemed the video a thinly-veiled attack on Trump, and said in response that Harry and Meghan are “embarrassing themselves.”