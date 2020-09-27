Kate Beckinsale Slays In Tiny Bandeau Top & Red Stilettos Before Taking Helicopter Ride With Helen Mirren

Kate and Helen were also joined by Rebel Wilson.

Kate Beckinsale confessed that her stylish shoes weren’t exactly sensible when she shared a star-studded Instagram photo with her followers on Saturday.

In the image, the 47-year-old Total Recall actress was about to board a helicopter with a group that included The Queen icon Helen Mirren, 75, and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, 40. As reported by The Daily Mail, the photo was snapped in Monaco, where the actresses attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health.

Kate looked sophisticated and sassy in an all-black ensemble. She teamed a skintight black bandeau top with a pair of dress pants. The trousers had a high waist and tapered legs. She also wore an oversized blazer that had a slight sheen to it. The actress added a pop of color to her look with her choice of footwear: bright red stilettos with pointed toes. She accessorized with chic cat-eye sunglasses. Her thick brunette locks were curled and pulled up in a ponytail.

All three of the actresses were accompanied by companions. Kate was joined by pal Alex Bartley, whose footwear also received a shoutout in the caption of her Instagram post. She rocked a similar pair of high heels that were a slightly darker shade of red. They also included an ankle strap. She paired hers with a cute gingham dress that had a vintage vibe.

Everyone else wore flat footwear. Helen rocked black loafers with her white blouse and black slacks. Her helicopter ride companion was her husband, Taylor Hackford. He was dressed casually in dark sneakers and blue jeans. He also sported a polo shirt and Liverpool Football Club hat that coordinated with Kate and Alex’s shoes. Rebel opted for a preppy look that included white tapered trousers, matching loafers, and a pastel green Gucci sweater. Her date, boyfriend Jacob Busch, sported a dark blazer, gray polo shirt, light-wash jeans, and leather mules.

The stylish group posed in front of their awaiting whirlybird, and Kate’s companion revealed that the duo later serenaded their fellow passengers.

“Idk what you’re talking about, I couldn’t picture myself in any other shoe while singing the Jurassic Park theme song in a ‘copter with you,” Alex wrote in the comments section of Kate’s post.

Their preflight photo was a hit with Kate’s followers, who left a few of their own witty messages in the comments section.

“What a nice family wagon in the background,” one fan joked.

“Going on a helicopter ride with Dame Helen whilst wearing red heels are we? Look how would YOU feel if I just started acting out all YOUR dreams in real life,” another commenter quipped.

Kate’s choice in shoes also dazzled her fans on International Cat Day. She celebrated the holiday by rocking gold heels and a skimpy swimsuit while posing with one of her pet kitties.