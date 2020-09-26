‘Big Brother’ Legend Will Kirby Reveals Why He’s A ‘Neighbor’ & Not A Player As He Teases ‘Greatest Week’ Ever

The good doctor will play with the 'All-Star' houseguests from afar in a new twist that he calls 'the greatest week in the history of Big Brother.'

Dr. Will Kirby has taken over the Big Brother neighbor neighborhood. The legendary winner of the second season of the CBS summertime competition show shocked this year’s All-Star cast when he announced that he temporarily moved in next to the Big Brother compound – and it sounds like he’s ready to wreak some sort of havoc on the game.

While superfans had hoped to see Kirby as a player on this season of Big Brother: All-Stars, the “Neighbors” twist will instead feature him tempting the houseguests with power and prizes from a socially distanced balcony.

In a new interview, the board-certified celebrity dermatologist — who also competed on the very first All-Stars in 2006 — told The Inquisitr he was excited about this year’s competition featuring returning players from the first 21 seasons of the show. He also dished on the Neighbors twist, which will kick off during this Sunday’s episode.

Kirby described “Neighbors Week” as ” the greatest week in the history of Big Brother because of the magnitude of the powers available and the sumptuous prizes up for grabs as well as the first-ever triple eviction during a two-hour live show.”

As for why he opted to be a “twist” instead of a full-fledged competitor, Kirby admitted he didn’t want to leave his family during the global health pandemic.

“Candidly, I’m surprised that the current houseguests with young kids agreed to participate this season,” he said. “Not placing any judgment at all but I personally wouldn’t have left my kids during this time. Maybe they are just more cutthroat than I am!”

The good doctor added that he thinks the Big Brother game is much easier to tackle for players who are single and don’t have dependents at home.

But if he had opted to play, would he have won this season?

“Please don’t insult me. Duh,” he was quick to note.

CBS

As for what it takes to be an All-Star, the man behind the iconic “I Hate You All” speech said it’s all about being “entertaining,” something he definitely mastered during his seasons of the show.

“You simply have to be memorable,” he explained. “Lots of former winners didn’t make the cut this time around because while they did have what it took to take home the grand prize previously, they just don’t have a dynamic personality.”

The Big Brother legend revealed he had secretly hoped to see Eddie McGee, the winner from the CBS reality comp’s debut round in 2000, make a comeback.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Speaking of houseguests who have played more than once, Kirby wasn’t totally surprised that his old friends, Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha, were picked off early. He carefully questioned if either of the OG stars were stunning strategists or extraordinary players and if they’d ever done anything historically that would lead them to conquer All-Stars.

Kirby clarified that his questions have “no reflection on them as people,” as both have been “very kind” to him personally.

“But I think it’s important to recognize that you can be a delightful person and an ineffective Big Brother player — those concepts are not mutually exclusive,” he added.

Kirby also addressed comments about David Alexander, the short-lived BB21 player who has been repeatedly targeted in the house because some don’t consider him to be “all-star” material.

“Some houseguests do much better the second time around and this is certainly the case with David,” he noted. “It’s fun to watch David’s gameplay evolve as he survives week to week. So does David fit the paradigm of the traditional All-Stars? Well, no. But maybe he will peak at the perfect time and prove the fans wrong!”

Kirby went on to praise Da’Vonne Rogers’ memorable exit speech as one of the best ever in the history of the competition. Rogers came into the All-Stars house on a mission to be the first Black female to ever win Big Brother.

“It was unbelievably powerful and extremely articulate,” he said of Rogers’ impassioned speech. “I think the fans will have to give her serious consideration for the title of America’s Favorite Player.”

CBS

The CBS star also addressed the Big Brother curse — how some former contestants and winners go into a downward spiral due to the stress of post-reality TV fame. He noted there were a few “rotten apples” in the bunch, but said many more have gone on to successful careers and healthy relationships.

Kirby added that in his own case, he had to bring enthusiasm, strategy, and loyalty to be victorious in both the Big Brother house and in his subsequent career as Chief Medical Officer at leading aesthetic dermatology group, LaserAway. While his savvy skills led him to the winners’ circle, Kirby admitted he’s also “unbelievable lucky” for his successes both on and off the screen.