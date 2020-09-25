Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Martin Gray Is Mugged And Julian Is the No.1 Suspect

In the previews for Monday’s General Hospital, attorney Martin Gray will seemingly be caught up in some trouble. He is seen trying to get some help after he says that he was mugged.

The lawyer walked into General Hospital with a nasty scrape on his face and holding onto the back of his head. It looks like he may have been hit over the head and then fell to the ground. It’s not known whether he became unconscious at one point or not, but he will definitely need medical help. Portia is seen running towards him to help out. Who would attack a middle-aged lawyer right outside of GH? It’s likely that Martin has plenty of enemies considering the sneaky tactics he uses to win his cases. However, there is one person that is most likely involved in the attack. Julian Jerome met up with Martin at the Metro Court this past week to talk about his then missing wife, Nelle Benson.

Martin has something that Julian is desperate to get his hands on and he will do pretty much anything to get it. While the men were chatting, Martin got a call from the PCPD letting him know that Nelle was found dead. In a normal circumstance, that would let Julian off the hook and out of his forced marriage to Nelle. However, she left a letter in Martin’s possession stating that if anything should happen to her, he is to take that to the PCPD. That note would incriminate Julian in Wiley’s kidnapping and also in the baby switch that sent Brad to prison.

XJ Johnson / ABC

Julian is likely the one who will attack Nelle’s attorney and take the suitcase that has the evidence in it. Or he may hire someone to do it. He had already broke into Martin’s office previously, but he wasn’t able to locate the letter. He later discovered that Martin always carries his important papers with him at all times, as viewers saw Nelle’s envelope sitting in his briefcase.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that on Monday Julian will be receiving a tempting offer. What is that all about? It’s always possible that it wasn’t actually him who mugged Martin after all. There may be someone else who caught wind of Julian’s dilemma and decided to cash in. Julian has become desperate to keep his secrets about him keeping Wiley’s identity a secret from Michael and that would surely cost him his life if Sonny should find out that piece of info.

Fans will likely find out on next week’s General Hospital on who the culprit is who clunks Martin over the head and takes his suitcase.