Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alexis & Ned Are Poised To Make Some Big Mistakes

During Monday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers hint that Alexis Davis and Ned Quartermaine could make some extremely bad decisions together. They are both in bad places emotionally at the moment and fans cannot wait to see just how wild this gets.

According to SheKnows Soaps, General Hospital viewers will see more of Valentin’s altercation during the September 28 episode. In addition, everybody will watch as Ned and Alexis reminisce about old times.

During Friday’s show, Alexis was left stunned after attending the memorial service for Neil. She met Neil’s brother, and he accused her of ruining the deceased therapist’s life. This left her rattled and heartbroken, and she headed to the Floating Rib to decompress.

Ned has been having a rough time of things too. He remains on bad terms with his daughter Brook Lynn, and he is anxious over Olivia’s absence. He finally learned that his daughter had deleted a voice mail from his wife, but this led to his learning that she’d been doing more than just visiting Dante in Geneva.

Valentin stuck by Alexis’ side as she attended the memorial service, and he joined her at the Floating Rib. Ned was there, drunk, and he soon confronted Valentin outside. General Hospital spoilers for Monday suggest that Valentin will depart after getting punched, leaving Ned and Alexis at the bar.

As Friday’s show ended, Alexis was by herself and she approached the bar. She ordered a drink, seemingly ready to throw away her sobriety in the midst of her grief over Neil. The sneak peek for Monday’s episode of General Hospital signaled that Ned would soon join her and order a drink himself.

Ned will initiate a toast for the two as Alexis watches him closely. Will she take a drink or shift to something non-alcoholic? Will Ned come to his senses and realize what he’s on the verge of nudging Alexis to do?

Whether they drink together or not, General Hospital teasers indicate that they will spend some time chatting with one another. These two have a long, complicated history with one another, and they’ll take a walk down memory lane.

Could this time reminiscing at the bar lead to something more? Could the two end up hitting the sheets as they both grieve their respective troubles and losses? General Hospital fans definitely suspect that might become the case.

“Ned and Alexis are drinking together. That can’t lead anywhere good,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Ned and Alexis are both drinking. Are they going to end up bed together?” someone else speculated on Twitter.

General Hospital spoilers tease that viewers should get answers on Monday and everybody will be anxious to see just how off the rails this pair gets as they wallow over their recent life challenges.