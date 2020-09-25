John Legend Tells Americans They Might Need To Leave The Country If Donald Trump Wins

John Legend said that he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are so “exhausted” and “embarrassed” by Donald Trump’s leadership that they’ve considered leaving the country — and other people might need to do the same if he wins a second term in office.

The EGOT member spoke with Cosmopolitan UK about the current administration, who he said could eventually present a threat to the fabric of democracy.

“If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning,” Legend told the magazine.

He explained that every once in a while, he and Teigen, with whom he is expecting their third child, consider moving out of the United States.

“We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy,” he said.

While he and his family aren’t quite ready to walk out the door, he said that the direction of the country should be concerning enough to citizens that they, too, should be thinking about getting out.

“At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights,” he said.

However, Legend said that he isn’t panicking about the upcoming election. He said that he believes America is tired of the president’s leadership and his attempts, in the singer’s opinion, to destroy the free press and democratic norms.

H said the novel coronavirus pandemic, in particular, has laid bare Trump’s lack of leadership. Legend slammed Trump for causing deaths that could have been prevented.

He expressed support for Joe Biden and urged people to turn out to vote because he believes the U.S. system of government depends on it.

Both Teigen and Legend have been outspoken critics of the current administration and have expressed support for numerous progressive candidates.

Xavi Torrent / Getty Images

Legend closed out the second night of the Democratic National Convention in August, along with Billie Eilish, Common, and Jennifer Hudson, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Trump has been vocal about his opinion of Legend, calling Teigen “filthy mouthed” while criticizing the singer in a tweet last year.

Legend also said that he wasn’t worried about his former mentor Kanye West’s run for the Oval Office, and added that he doubted it would have much impact on things. He also pushed back on reports that West was being supported by the GOP in order to harm Biden’s chances in the race.